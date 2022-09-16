After barely escaping with a win over Texas last weekend, No. 2 Alabama gets the chance to iron out some offensive wrinkles in Week 3. This Crimson Tide team comes into this one incredibly motivated on the heels of a performance some saw as a letdown, and unfortunately for the ULM Warhawks, they will serve as the opponent on Saturday afternoon as Nick Saban and Co. go out to right the ship.

Alabama is fortunate to be undefeated heading into Week 3. An incredible solo effort from quarterback Bryce Young on Alabama's final drive of the game allowed the Tide to escape with a 20-19 win on the road vs. the Longhorns. It has probably not been a fun week of practice in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and that probably bodes poorly for ULM.

The Warhawks are coming off their first win of the season, a 35-7 victory over Nicholls. That brings ULM to 1-1 after its season-opening blowout loss to Texas in Week 1. This game won't be much prettier, so the Warhawks may just need to take their paycheck and try to get out of town as healthy as possible.

Here is how you can catch this nonconference matchup as Alabama gears up for its SEC opener on Saturday, Sept. 24.

How to watch Alabama vs. ULM live

Date: Saturday, Sept. 17 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: SEC Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Three players to watch

Jermaine Burton, Alabama WR: The Georgia transfer was supposed to provide Young with a dynamic weapon in the passing game, but that just hasn't happened through the first two games. In Alabama's win over Texas, Burton caught just two passes for 10 yards. If the Crimson Tide are going to maximize their potential on offense, Burton and Young will have to develop a connection, and that process must continue this weekend.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama RB: In Alabama's season-opening win over Utah State, Gibbs posted 93 rushing yards on nine carries. In last weekend's game against the Longhorns, he caught nine passes for 74 yards and a score. After transferring in from Georgia Tech, Gibbs has been a do-it-all running back for the Crimson Tide. He should be in for another monster week against the overmatched Warhawks defense.

Tristan Driggers, ULM LB: Driggers has a pair of interceptions through the first two games -- picking off Texas QB Quinn Ewers in Week 1 and recording another in the team's win over Nicholls State last weekend. Even if ULM isn't able to keep it close, starting the year off with interceptions in three straight games, especially off two star quarterbacks, would be quite the feat for Driggers.

Alabama vs. ULM prediction

This game should be over by the end of the first half -- if not the first quarter. After last week's scare, Alabama may have a point to prove against the Warhawks, and this will be an opportunity for the offense to work through some of the issues that were on display against Texas. The only question now is whether the Crimson Tide cover the 49.5-point spread. With the SEC schedule looming, Saban may not want to risk injury to his best players. Alabama jumps out to a huge lead early and takes its foot off the gas pedal in the second half. Prediction: Louisiana-Monroe +49.5

