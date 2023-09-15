The No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide aim to bounce back on Saturday afternoon. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide fell short against Texas last week in a high-profile showdown, and Alabama will now travel to Tampa to face the South Florida Bulls. The non-conference battle will take place at Raymond James Stadium, with Alabama winning the only previous meeting between the programs in 2003. Both teams are 1-1 this season, with Alabama defeating MTSU by a dominant margin and USF picking up a win over Florida A&M.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Crimson Tide as 33-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 61 in the latest Alabama vs. South Florida odds. Before making any USF vs. Alabama picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Alabama vs. South Florida spread: Alabama -33

Alabama vs. South Florida over/under: 61 points

Alabama vs. South Florida money line: Alabama -10000, USF +2500

Alabama: The Crimson Tide are 7-7-1 against the spread since the start of 2022

USF: The Bulls are 5-9 against the spread since the start of 2022

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama has the massive advantage in talent, depth and pedigree. The Crimson Tide are 58-2 in the last 60 games played during the month of September, and Alabama hasn't lost a non-conference road game in well over a decade. Saban's program also has not lost back-to-back games since 2013, and the Crimson Tide should be inspired after a loss to Texas. On offense, the Crimson Tide are converting 55.6% of third down chances and averaging 156.0 rushing yards per game. Alabama also generated 41.1 points per game and 477.1 total yards per contest last year, and Jalen Milroe is a dual-threat quarterback averaging 10.0 yards per attempt with seven total touchdowns in two games.

On defense, Alabama is giving up only 2.9 yards per rush attempt and 6.6 yards per pass attempt so far in 2023. The Crimson Tide also held opponents to only 18.0 points per game in 2022, and Alabama's special teams are off to a strong start this season. That is headlined by the best net punting average (50.3) in all of FBS through two games. See which team to pick here.

Why South Florida can cover

There are positive indicators for South Florida this season. The Bulls are playing this game at home, and USF is averaging 31.0 points per game so far in 2023. South Florida is generating 441.0 total yards per game, a top-three mark in the American Athletic Conference, and no team is averaging more rushing yards (241.0 per game) than South Florida. The Bulls are keyed by a tremendously talented quarterback in Byrum Brown, who leads the AAC with eight total touchdowns this season.

Brown also leads the conference with four rushing touchdowns, and he is No. 2 in the AAC with 183 rushing yards in two games. Brown also produced seven total touchdowns and well over 500 yards in two starts during the 2022 season. The Bulls also have a friendlier matchup against Alabama's defense than one might expect. The Crimson Tide allowed more than 450 total yards and 9.2 yards per pass attempt against Texas, and Alabama committed 10 penalties in that loss. USF head coach Alex Golesh was Tennessee's offensive coordinator when the Vols beat Alabama last year, so USF backers will hope he has another strong game plan for this one. See which team to pick here.

