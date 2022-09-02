The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Utah State Aggies at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama is coming off a 13-2 season and an appearance in the CFP National Championship in which it fell to Georgia. Utah State went 11-3 last season and took part in Week 0 of this year, defeating Connecticut 31-20. These programs have played twice before with Alabama winning by 30-plus points in both 2004 and 2005.

The Crimson Tide are favored by 41.5 points in the latest Alabama vs. Utah State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 62.

Alabama vs. Utah State spread: Alabama -41.5

Alabama vs. Utah State over-under: 62 points

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama may have the best offensive and the best defensive player in the nation in QB Bryce Young and DE Will Anderson Jr., respectively. Young won the Heisman Trophy last year in his first season as a starter and had multiple touchdown passes in every game until the National Championship. Anderson was the 2021 SEC Defensive Player of the Year as he led the nation in both sacks (17.5) and tackles for loss (31).

The Tide do have to replace their top two receivers -- John Metchie and Jameson Williams -- as well as RB Brian Robinson Jr., all of whom they lost to the NFL Draft. But, as usual, Alabama simply reloaded and added the No. 1 RB from the transfer portal, Jahmyr Gibbs, as well as the No. 3 WR transfer, Jermaine Burton. The Crimson Tide also had the second-ranked incoming freshmen class and return eight starters on defense.

Why Utah State can cover

Last year, Utah State was fifth best in the nation in passing touchdowns, finishing with 41. Quarterback Logan Bonner led the Mountain West with 36 TD passes but also led the conference with 12 interceptions. However, he was flawless in the season opener versus UConn last week, throwing for three touchdowns, zero picks and 281 yards.

The Aggies also showed off their ground potential in Week 0 as the team had 261 rushing yards. Calvin Tyler Jr. went for 161 yards, while Robert Briggs had 85 yards and a score. The team total of 261 yards was the most on the ground for Utah State versus an FBS opponent since 2018.

