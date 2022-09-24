The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide will try to extend their undefeated start to the season when they face the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday night. Alabama coasted to a 63-7 win over Louisiana-Monroe last week, while Vanderbilt picked up a win over Northern Illinois. The Crimson Tide recorded a 59-0 victory when they faced Vanderbilt in 2017.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Crimson Tide are favored by 40.5 points in the latest Alabama vs. Vanderbilt odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 59.

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt spread: Alabama -40.5

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt over/under: 59 points

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama looked plenty motivated against Louisiana-Monroe last week, covering the 49.5-point spread in a 63-7 blowout. The Crimson Tide were disappointed with their performance against Texas two weeks ago, so they will be looking for another dominant win to get that bad taste out of their mouths this week. They have dominated Vanderbilt over the past 40 years, winning 22 consecutive meetings.

Vanderbilt freshman quarterback AJ Swann will be making just his second career start in front of one of the loudest crowds in the country, so this will be a tough task for him. Alabama has Heisman Trophy contenders on both sides of the ball, giving them way more talent than Vanderbilt. The Crimson Tide have covered the spread in four of their last six games, despite being large favorites in most of those contests.

Why Vanderbilt can cover

Vanderbilt is one of five FBS teams with two road wins this season, giving the Commodores some confidence heading into this game. Swann completed 18 of 28 passes for 255 yards against Northern Illinois, becoming the first SEC true freshman to throw for at least four touchdowns in their first career start since 2002. Vanderbilt's offense has been efficient with its scoring chances this season, converting all 17 of its red zone trips into touchdowns (15) or field goals (2).

Senior running back Ray Davis leads the rushing attack with 70 carries for 385 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Alabama has games against No. 10 Arkansas, No. 23 Texas A&M and No. 11 Tennessee on deck, so the Crimson Tide will likely pull their starters early in this game. Vanderbilt has covered the spread in six of its last eight games, including five straight road games.

