Alabama vs. Western Carolina: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Alabama vs. Western Carolina football game
Who's Playing
No. 5 Alabama (home) vs. Western Carolina (away)
Current Records: Alabama 9-1; Western Carolina 3-8
What to Know
The Alabama Crimson Tide will be playing in front of their home fans against the Western Carolina Catamounts at noon ET on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Bama has a defense that allows only 17.5 points per game, so Western Carolina's offense will have their work cut out for them.
The Crimson Tide ran circles around the Mississippi State Bulldogs last week, and the extra yardage (507 yards vs. 262 yards) paid off. Everything went Alabama's way against MSU as they made off with a 38-7 win. RB Najee Harris had a stellar game for the Crimson Tide as he rushed for 88 yards and three TDs on 17 carries.
Meanwhile, Western Carolina ended up a good deal behind the Samford Bulldogs when they played, losing 31-13.
Bama is the favorite in this one, with an expected 57-point (!) margin of victory. Their home field has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in four of their six home games.
Alabama's victory lifted them to 9-1 while Western Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 3-8. We'll see if Bama can repeat their recent success or if Western Carolina bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Crimson Tide are a big 57-point favorite against the Catamounts.
Over/Under: 61
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
