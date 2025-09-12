The No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide will look to build on the momentum of last week's big win when they take on the Wisconsin Badgers in a key Big Ten-SEC matchup on Saturday afternoon. Wisconsin defeated Middle Tennessee State 42-10 in Week 2, while Alabama trounced Louisiana-Monroe 73-0. The Badgers (2-0), who finished tied for 12th in the Big Ten at 3-6 and 5-7 overall in 2024, were 2-3 on the road last season. The Crimson Tide (1-1), who tied for fourth in the SEC at 5-3 and 9-4 overall, are 8-0 at home since the start of last year. Alabama receiver Ryan Williams (head) is expected to play, per coach Kalen DeBoer.

Kickoff from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., is set for noon ET. Alabama leads the all-time series 2-1, including a 42-10 win in Madison in 2024. The Crimson Tide are 21-point favorites in the latest Wisconsin vs. Alabama odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over-under for total points scored is 45.5. Before making any Wisconsin vs. Alabama picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine expert, Tom Fornelli, has to say.

A CBS Sports writer since 2010, the entertaining Fornelli is perhaps best known for his college football expertise. Fornelli's dedication to analysis of all levels of college football has helped him go 18-9 (+824) on his last 27 picks in Wisconsin games.

Wisconsin vs. Alabama spread Alabama -21 at DraftKings Sportsbook Wisconsin vs. Alabama over/under 45.5 points Wisconsin vs. Alabama money line Wisconsin +930, Alabama -1695 Wisconsin vs. Alabama picks See picks at SportsLine Wisconsin vs. Alabama streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Alabama can cover

After struggling a bit in the 31-17 loss to Florida State in the season opener, redshirt junior quarterback Ty Simpson rebounded in a big way last week. He completed all 17 of his passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns, while adding a rushing touchdown. In parts of four seasons with the Crimson Tide, Simpson has completed 62.7% of his passes for 861 yards and five touchdowns. He has also carried 33 times for 150 yards (4.5 average) and four scores.

With Williams possibly missing the game, Alabama still has a number of weapons to choose from, including senior wide receiver Germie Bernard. Bernard leads the team in receiving with 11 catches for 213 yards (19.4 average) and two touchdowns. In the win over Louisiana-Monroe, he caught three passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns. He is in his second year at Alabama, after spending 2022 at Michigan State and 2023 at Washington.

Why Wisconsin can cover

With Billy Edwards Jr. expected to miss another game due to a leg injury, sophomore quarterback Danny O'Neil will get his second career start as he makes his third overall appearance. In last week's come-from-behind win, O'Neil completed 23 of 27 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Through two games, he has completed 35 of 46 passes (76.1%) for 403 yards and four touchdowns, with two picks.

O'Neil's top target has been senior wide receiver Vinny Anthony II. In the 17-0 win over Miami (Ohio), he caught four passes for 57 yards (14.3 average) and one touchdown. He had four catches for 50 yards (12.5 average), including a long of 16 yards against Middle Tennessee State. In that game, he also rushed one time for a 14-yard touchdown.

