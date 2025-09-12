The No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-1) will host the Wisconsin Badgers (2-0) in an SEC vs. Big Ten battle in the Week 3 college football schedule on Saturday. Alabama is coming off a 73-0 demolition over UL Monroe after being upset in a 31-17 loss to Florida State in Week 1. Wisconsin is coming off a 42-10 victory over Middle Tennessee last week after defeating Miami (Ohio) in its opener.

Kickoff from Saban Field at Bryant–Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, is set for noon ET on Saturday on ABC. Alabama is a 21.5-point favorite in the latest Wisconsin vs. Alabama odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 45. Before making any Alabama vs. Wisconsin picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Where to watch Alabama vs. Wisconsin on Saturday

When: Saturday, Sept. 13

Time: Noon ET

TV: ABC

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Wisconsin vs. Alabama betting preview

Odds: Alabama -21.5, over/under of 45

After losing by 14 points to Florida State as a 13.5-point favorite in Week 1, the Crimson Tide doubled their spread in a 73-0 victory over UL Monroe as 34-point favorites, as they were clearly re-focused by the Week 1 loss. Alabama held UL Monroe to 148 yards and forced three turnovers, while the Crimson Tide gained 583 yards of total offense. Ty Simpson was a perfect 17 of 17 passing for 226 yards and three touchdowns in his second start. Alabama was the preseason No. 8-ranked team this year, its lowest preseason ranking since 2008, after going 9-4 last season.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin is coming off its first losing season since 2001 and the Badgers haven't faced a significant test yet this season. The Badgers are 1-1 against the spread after being favored by at least 18 points in both matchups. Sophomore Danny O'Neil, a transfer from San Diego State, has completed 76.1% of his passes for 403 yards and four touchdowns over two games this season. Wisconsin has been a program often built around a strong defense, and after allowing just 10 points in two games this season, that could be the Badgers' strength again. However, Alabama will be a significantly tougher test, and the Crimson Tide defeated Wisconsin, 42-10, last year on the road in the first half of their home-and-home over two years.

Model's Alabama vs. Wisconsin predictions, picks

The model projects Wisconsin to frustrate the Alabama offense enough to keep pace and cover the 21.5-point spread on Saturday. Alabama went just 6-6 ATS last season as the favorite, and a Week 1 loss to Florida State has some Alabama fans concerned about whether Kalen DeBoer is the right person as the program's head coach. Alabama has fallen to No. 19 in the nation, and after having its lowest preseason ranking since 2008, this isn't the same Alabama powerhouse program as college football fans have seen over the last few years. Although Wisconsin doesn't have the same brand appeal as Alabama, it's still one of the most consistent programs in the nation, with only one losing season in the last 30 years. The model projects the Badgers to cover the spread in 59% of simulations.

Want more Week 3 college football picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Wisconsin Badgers. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 3 college football game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.