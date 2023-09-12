Alabama football player Antonio Ross was arrested on a sexual assault charge on Monday, according records obtained by AL.com. Ross, a preferred walk-on wide receiver for the Crimson Tide, was charged with second-degree sodomy and released from Calchoun County Jail on a $50,000 bond. Details of the case were not immediately available, though Calchoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade told AL.com that Ross was taken into custody on Monday at a home in Weaver, Alabama.

According to the Alabama criminal code, sodomy of the second degree involves a defendant over 16 years old receiving oral or anal sex from a victim who is between 12 and 16 years old. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the investigation involved a juvenile female victim.

Ross, from Alexandria, Alabama, was a non-scholarship member of Alabama's 2023 class. He received offers and interest from several other FBS schools and was previously committed to Liberty under former coach Hugh Freeze. Ross opted to reopen his recruitment after Freeze left for Auburn and ultimately walked on at Alabama instead.

Alabama has yet to release a statement on Ross, but his profile has been removed from the Alabama athletics online roster on Tuesday.