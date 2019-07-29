Alabama, Wisconsin schedule future home-and-home football series for 2024, 2025 seasons

Alabama and Wisconsin announced on Monday that the two programs have agreed to a home-and-home series set to take place in the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The Badgers and Crimson Tide will play at Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium on Sept. 14, 2024 and Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025.

The two have only met twice prior to the announcement. Alabama topped Wisconsin 35-17 in the AdvoCare Kickoff Classic to open the 2015 season, while the Badgers topped the Crimson Tide 15-0 in Madison in 1928.

"We are excited to add another high-caliber, non-conference game to our future schedule," Alabama coach Nick Saban said. "We played a great game with Wisconsin in Arlington a few years back and this home-and-home series will be a tremendous opportunity for our programs to play in two of the best atmospheres in college football. Matchups like this are so important to the health of college football because it provides fans exciting matchups and players new challenges."

This will be just the fourth game involving an SEC team ever played at Camp Randall Stadium. In addition to Alabama's visit in 1928, LSU played the Badgers in 1971 and Auburn made the trek in 1931.

"Players come here to play in big games against the best teams -- it's a way to measure themselves," Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said. "A matchup like this excites your team. It picks up the tempo during your offseason. Just like when we opened the season with LSU and Alabama a few years ago."

It's the first Power Five game inked on Alabama's schedule in 2024 and 2025. Wisconsin also has a Power Five home game vs. Virginia Tech set on its 2024 slate.