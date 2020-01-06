Alabama WR DeVonta Smith bypassing 2020 NFL Draft, returning to Crimson Tide for senior season
Alabama's wide receiver group will still have absurd talent
Two years ago, Alabama won a national championship on a walk-off touchdown from freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to freshman receiver DeVonta Smith. Tagovailoa may be off to the NFL Draft, but Smith isn't done playing for the Crimson Tide just yet. In an Instagram post on Monday, Smith announced that he would be coming back to school for 2020 to complete his degree and his senior season.
"While I've achieved a lot on the field," Smith wrote, I understand that football isn't forever. I have to prepare myself for life after the game and the first step to doing that is getting my degree."
This is a massive win for not just Alabama's offense but college football as a whole. Smith was one of the most electric wideouts in the country this past season, and he played on a team with three or four No. 1 guys at the position -- himself included. Yet, despite the embarrassment of riches at wideout, Smith led Alabama in receiving yards (1,256) and touchdowns (14).
Barring the unexpected, Alabama is also getting sophomore Jaylen Waddle back in 2020. Jerry Jeudy has already announced he's leaving for the NFL and Henry Ruggs III has not yet officially decided. However, Jeudy and Ruggs are considered surefire first-round talents for the upcoming draft. CBS Sports' latest mock draft has Jeudy and Ruggs going ninth and 15th, respectively, to Jacksonville and Denver. It is less certain if Smith would be a first-round pick in an extremely deep wide receiver class.
Oftentimes, draft advice tells players to head to the NFL early if they project as a first-round pick. Smith will come back and could then very well be one of the first wideouts taken (if not the first) in 2021.
