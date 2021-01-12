There's been no Heisman Trophy jinx for Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith. College football's top playmaker tore up Ohio State's pass defense in the first half of the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship, breaking playoff and SEC records before the Crimson Tide even got to halftime.

Through 30 minutes of action Monday night, Smith has racked up 12 receptions on 14 targets for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Those 12 catches are already the most in the history of the CFP National Championship, and Smith is just 7 yards away from breaking LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase's single-game record for receiving yards in the CFP title game. Chase set that mark with 221 yards against Clemson last year. One has to figure that record is about to be broken shortly.

Speaking of Chase, Smith also broke the SEC's single-season receiving yards record previously held by the LSU wideout. With his 200-yard first-half performance, Smith has 1,856 yards on the year, topping Chase's record of 1,780 yards set a year ago. Smith also became the SEC's all-time leading receiver in the game.

Ohio State has tried everything to cover Smith, but nothing has worked. He's shown breakaway speed on both catch-and-run routes ...

... as well as vertical breakaway ability. His third touchdown of the first half came on a mismatch against Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland. It went about as poorly for the Buckeyes as you'd imagine.

For the record, Smith's best career game is 274 yards; he posted that total against Ole Miss in 2019. On the biggest stage, he's easily on pace to have his best game ever.