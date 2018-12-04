Alabama's instant-classic SEC title win sets mark as highest-rated regular-season game in seven years

For a moment on Saturday afternoon, the College Football Playoff future hung in the balance as Alabama battled back from a deficit against Georgia in the 2018 SEC Championship Game. The tension extended from Atlanta through the entire college football viewing nation. At the ACC Championship Game in the Charlotte, fans waited until the game was over to take their seats in the stands. The theater was intense and it felt like everyone in the country was watching.

As it turns out, Alabama-Georgia II was the most-watched and highest-rated regular season game on any network in seven years. It was also the second most-watched SEC Championship Game over the 26 years the title game has existed dating back to 1992. This comes as CBS Sports celebrates a 13 percent increase in audience for the SEC on CBS package, the highest-rated college football package on any network.

Even beyond the playoff implications was the drama of Tua Tagovailoa's injury and Jalen Hurts rising the occasion in a flip of Alabama's comeback win against Georgia in the national championship game in January. Hurts' response to the moment in leading the Tide to a 35-28 win was the ultimate redemption story, providing the playmaking that he had shown in 26 wins as a starter prior to Tagovailoa's promotion.