Alabama's Jalen Hurts on quarterback battle: 'The narrative has been created'

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts is frustrated. The Crimson Tide's starter the past two seasons is no clearer on where he stands in the ongoing battle with Tua Tagovailoa than when spring practice concluded. Coach Nick Saban doesn't appear to be ready to even hint at what that decision might be based on his comments on Saturday.

"There's no straw vote with the players as to who will be the quarterback," Saban said. "Since it wouldn't be unanimous, it would only be divisive. It has to be done at a higher level."

Hurts, who was replaced at halftime of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Georgia, seemed to let out some of his frustrations on Saturday.

"This is a situation that's uncontrollable. Coaches can't control this situation, they tried to let it die down," Hurts said. "No one came up to me the whole spring, coaches included, no one asked me how I felt. No one asked me what was on my mind. Now we're trying to handle the situation now, for me, it's kinda late. It's too late. The narrative has already been created. As a player, you definitely want to feel some concern from your coaches, but I don't necessarily think they were not concerned because they were definitely concerned. I just don't think that they were bold enough to ask."

Tagovailoa replaced Hurts against Georgia and threw the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime to secure Alabama's fifth title in nine years. Tagovailoa was unable to play in the spring game while nursing a hand injury, but Hurts struggled to win any support from critics and coaches alike after throwing for 195 yards on 19-of-37 passing and rushing for another 33. Saban was caught on a hot mic criticizing Hurts for not being able to move the ball down the field.

"There's been a lot of rumors, a lot of speculation about things that have gone on this summer. The funny part for me is the people making decisions for me. It's actually kind of good to see you all, I kind of feel like they've been hiding me from you all," Hurts said during a media scrum. "There's been a lot going on, a lot of things being said. Everybody has something to say, everybody has an opinion. The funniest thing about it is I've never said a thing. I kept my mouth closed, didn't say anything to anyone. Regardless, people are believing the things that are being said, it's hard to believe something when the number-one source didn't say anything."

It remains to be seen what will happen with Alabama's opener against Louisville less than a month away, but Hurts still plans on being with the Crimson Tide despite Saban's remark at SEC Media Days that he didn't know if Hurts would be on the roster.

"I was kind of shocked that he said that," Hurts said. "I told him like I'll tell you today, that I'm going to be here. Why [transfer] when you're 15 hours away [from graduating]?"