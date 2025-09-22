Two of Alabama's most important weapons will make their season debuts Saturday. Neither running back Jam Miller nor defensive lineman Tim Keenan III have suited up this year amid their recoveries from preseason injuries, but coach Kalen DeBoer said Miller is ready to go and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said Keenan will also play when the No. 17 Crimson Tide visits No. 5 Georgia.

Miller was the first of the two to sustain an injury. The veteran ballcarrier hurt his collarbone in a fall camp scrimmage and underwent a medical procedure in mid-August to address the issue. He practiced Sunday and has been building up his workload over the last week, DeBoer said.

The Alabama rushing attack struggled without Miller in the lineup, averaging about 125 yards per game with four touchdowns over three contests. Miller brings starting experience to the mix and was the team's top returning rusher entering the year after he posted 668 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

"No question that Jam's a complete back all around," DeBoer said. "Not just what you see with him carrying the football, but in his pass protection, both responsibility and the ability to get the job done physically, as well. He's very important that way. He's someone that we trust at the highest level."

SEC football schedule: Predicting the annual opponents for all 16 teams as league shifts to nine-game model Will Backus

Keenan, meanwhile, has been on the shelf since Week 1. The star defensive lineman suffered a high ankle sprain in preparation for the season opener against Florida State and underwent tightrope surgery, keeping him out of action for just under a month. Keenan enters his 2025 debut as one of the most highly regarded linemen in college football and will be a third-year starter when he joins the lineup. Keenan logged a career year in 2024 with 40 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

"He was voted team captain for a reason," DeBoer said. "The energy he's brought the last two to three weeks, his juice. He's that way naturally. He loves this place. His perspective of being on the sideline has brought another level of energy to him that our defense and really our whole team has responded to.

"And then on top of it, he's a big anchor, big body in there that can hold down the line of scrimmage, get push in the pocket on pass plays. So it's good to have him back. He's had a couple of good days here. Continue to build here through the week of practice is what we're expecting."

Miller and Keenan had an additional week to recover prior to the marquee clash with Georgia as Alabama spent Week 4 on a bye. The Crimson Tide seeks a third consecutive victory over the Bulldogs after winning a thriller last year in a top-five matchup and reigning supreme in the 2023 SEC Championship Game.