DALLAS -- When legendary coach Nick Saban told his Alabama players he was ending his illustrious career and retiring, safety Malachi Moore knew it was his most important moment.

And that's no small deal for Moore, a 2020 national champion. The fifth-year senior has seen it all during his lengthy career in college football, which began in June of 2020 when he arrived in Tuscaloosa under the cloud of coronavirus protocols. Moore won a starting job at Alabama's 'STAR' position during fall camp and didn't look back, picking off a team-high three interceptions in 11 games en route to earning second-team all-conference honors and a spot on the 247Sports True Freshman All-America Team, which included players like Bijan Robinson and Michael Mayer, both of whom are entering their second NFL season. Moore jokingly calls himself a "pre-NIL baby," though we'd figure he's making up for lost time as a graduate senior in 2024. A product of nearby Trussville, Moore will depart after this season, right as more historic changes hit college sports.

"Malachi is one of the few guys on the team who has won a national championship [in 2020], so he knows what it takes," offensive lineman Tyler Booker said. "We all look to him for leadership when it comes to making decisions and how we should handle certain things."

When Moore talks, his teammates listen. He was selected as a permanent team caption in 2023 for a reason. In the hours after Saban announced his retirement, Moore, Booker, quarterback Jalen Milroe and other team leaders held a players-only meeting. The message coming out of the meeting was clear: We have to keep this team together.

"Our advice as leaders at the time was to tell everyone to give it a chance, see it through," Moore said. "I knew that [athletic director] Greg Byrne wouldn't lead us in any wrong direction picking a coach."

Ultimately, Washington's Kalen DeBoer was the hire. And when DeBoer arrived in Tuscaloosa, Moore was there to meet him.

"I told him the first night he came to campus that I commend him for what he's doing and being man enough to step in behind Coach Saban and take charge of a powerhouse of college football," Moore said. "It's not an easy thing to do, especially when you just led your team to a national championship [game]. It takes a lot of guts and I have a lot of respect for him."

In the months since the historic coaching change, Alabama's veteran leaders have taken center stage. While Saban used more of a top-down approach, DeBoer is far more democratic and wants players to take control. Players recall being shocked when he played music during practice, a no-no during the Saban administration.

And once again, Moore is the face of any player-led leadership. The secondary sustained some of the biggest losses. Cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry left for the NFL. Superstar safety Caleb Downs transferred to Ohio State when Saban left. Cornerback Dezz Ricks left a potential starting job to transfer to Texas A&M. (Texas A&M).

No matter. Moore is taking on that responsibility himself to bring the young players along, a group that includes three five-star freshmen in Zabien Brown, Jaylen Mbakwe and Zavier Mincey. Alabama also landed Keon Sabb from Michigan, who figures to factor in next to Moore in one of the other safety spots, and cornerback Domani Jackson, who is likely to start, from USC.

"I've been super lucky to be his teammate because he's someone that I've talked to on a daily basis," quarterback Jalen Milroe said. "I'm proud of him and how much he's gotten better and influenced the guys in his room."

The last 15 years at Alabama rank as perhaps the most historic run in the history of college football. Moore signed up to continue the tradition. After turning down the NFL and returning for his fifth year of eligibility, Moore aims to help Alabama survive one of its greatest tests ever: maintaining the championship standard after replacing a legend.

"They understand what it looked like and they understand what it takes," DeBoer said. "It isn't just what needs to be done in the fall. This is the time where you build your team and a guy like Malachi is front and center…

"He knows he's one of the faces of the program. He takes that responsibility in a strong way."

