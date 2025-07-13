The SEC takes center stage this week as Talking Season ramps up before the start of preseason camps. The conference takes over the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta for its annual event starting Monday, and hundreds of reporters will clamor for enticing quotes and hopefully a gripping storyline or two.

The SEC is deep and has several national contenders, but the transfer portal has seemingly provided equal footing in the middle and bottom of the conference. Vanderbilt knocking off No. 1 Alabama provided the conference a wake-up call in the post-Nick Saban era last year.

The 2025 season figures to be dramatic for the SEC. The conference hasn't reached the national championship game in back-to-back years for the first time in 20 years. Plus, no head coaches were fired in 2024, so several coaches speaking at media days this week may be unemployed in a few months. The pressure is on, and there are plenty of questions to answer in the coming months.

Here are the top burning questions facing each SEC team entering media days.

Alabama

Can Kalen DeBoer get Tide in the CFP?

The first-year results under Kalen DeBoer weren't unexpected, but it was still a disappointment for the Tide faithful. The losses to Oklahoma and Michigan near the end of the season were salt in the wound. Alabama is more talented this season than last. Though many will pay attention to the perceived quarterback battle between Ty Simpson and Austin Mack, the big-picture question is what matters: What happens if DeBoer misses the playoff with one of the nation's more talented rosters?

Can Sam Pittman survive – again?

Arkansas leads the SEC in defections via the transfer portal over the last two seasons, and the lack of consistency has the Razorbacks poised for disappointment against one of the most demanding schedules in the country. The Hogs travel to Ole Miss and host Notre Dame in September, and they hit the road to play Tennessee, LSU and rival Texas. Good luck identifying seven wins against that schedule. Taylen Green is underrated, but the quarterback needs a lot of help to keep the Hogs above water.

Is Jackson Arnold the missing piece to the Tigers' puzzle?

Auburn should be a lot better in Hugh Freeze's third season, but Jackson Arnold needs to be the reason why the Tigers exceed expectations. The Oklahoma transfer was benched during an ugly debut season as the full-time starter, and Freeze is confident the former blue-chip recruit just needs to be surrounded by better talent to succeed. The Tigers certainly have that at receiver, which might be a top-five group in the country. Seeing a Freeze offense struggle at quarterback the last two years is dumbfounding. That must change this fall.

Will DJ Lagway lead the Gators back to prominence?

Billy Napier saved his job with a pair of surprising upsets late last season, and quarterback DJ Lagway blossomed into a potential superstar along the way. Eye-popping stats matter, but wins matter more. The Gators were 6-0 when Lagway played an entire game and 2-5 when he did not. Is Lagway ready to be the face of the program and the savior (again) for Napier, who enters the season 19-19 as the Gators' coach? Five returning starters along the offensive line certainly provide confidence.

Did Georgia fix its problem at receiver?

If you thought Georgia was lacking at receiver last season, your eyes didn't betray you. The Bulldogs led the country with 36 dropped passes, according to Sports Info Solutions. Kirby Smart upgraded the room with the additions of transfers Zachariah Branch (USC) and Noah Thomas (Texas A&M). Gunner Stockton, who isn't as gifted of a passer as Carson Beck, takes over at quarterback behind an offensive line replacing four starters.

Will Zach Calzada lead the Wildcats back to a bowl game?

Kentucky was incredibly consistent under Mark Stoops ... until it was, well, not. The Wildcats have struggled with misfires at quarterback via the portal the last two years, and they now turn to seventh-year QB Zach Calzada to help an offense that will rely primarily on transfers in Bush Hamdan's second season calling plays.

LSU

Is the defense capable of winning a championship?

LSU's offense is in the fantastic hands of quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, but the defense was a point of frustration at times last season and upgrades were needed to help one of the highest-paid coordinators in the country. The stellar additions of transfers like defensive end Patrick Payton and safeties Tamarcus Cooley and A.J. Hauley are the cornerstones for a potential turnaround, with All-SEC linebacker Whit Weeks returning as well.

Ole Miss

Is it a rebuild or reload in 2025?

Ole Miss replaces a slew of playmakers at quarterback and along the defensive line -- all in the NFL -- but once again hit at a highly successful rate in the transfer portal to fill the void. The issue is whether everyone comes together and knows how to compete week to week in the SEC. The pickups, including Washington State receiver De'Zhaun Stribling, grabbed headlines, but keep an eye on that secondary, which is also rebuilding.

Is the leash short on the Bulldogs?

Jeff Lebby may just be entering his second season, but going winless in the SEC again and coming anywhere close to the 2-10 record he had in Year 1 could lead to an early exit from Starkville. Position battles are open across the board. The defensive line is brand new. Blake Shapen is battling to remain the starting quarterback. MSU will easily be the popular pick to finish last in the SEC.

What battles remain on offense?

Missouri didn't blow you away with its offense last season, but veteran leadership helped lead the TIgers in key moments. Seven new starters step in this fall, and several positions, specifically at quarterback and along the offensive line, are underway. Penn State transfer Beau Pribula is the assumed starting quarterback, but is Sam Horn in the running as well? Also, what's the status of projected starting center Connor Tollison, who injured his knee last season? The Tigers' schedule is again favorable, and a veteran defense with six returning starters gives hope for another 10-win year if the offense finds a spark.

Oklahoma

Will Oklahoma's reboot succeed?

Oklahoma poured a ton of money into revamping its staff and pulling talent out of the transfer portal following a six-win season. Brent Venables is feeling the heat in his fourth season and needs to hit big, particularly on offense after one of the worst outputs in recent times. How the offense progresses early in the season under new OC Ben Arbuckle and QB John Mateer will determine whether the bet pays off.

Is LaNorris Sellers capable of becoming the SEC's best QB?

LaNorris Sellers blossomed into a superstar last season for the Gamecocks, scoring 25 total touchdowns with his arm and his hard running style. Whether he can elevate himself and the team to the next level and contend for a 10-win season is the next step under head coach Shane Beamer. Sellers flew under the radar in 2024. That won't be the case this fall with six new starters.

Tennessee

What does Tennessee look like without Nico Iamaleava?

Tennessee essentially swapped quarterbacks when Nico Iamaleava left the school, leading the Vols to land UCLA's Joey Aguilar. For all the big numbers Tennessee put up early last season, the Vols still struggled in some key games. Aguilar provides a veteran presence after throwing for 6,760 yards in two years at Appalachian State, but what will Josh Heupel's offense look like with eight new starters?

Texas

Does Texas have what it takes along the offensive line?

All eyes are on Arch Manning, but we should be more focused on what Manning is looking at in front of him: the offensive line. The Longhorns replace four starters in the trenches. Several players have experience but not as full-time starters. Cole Hutson and Brandon Baker are great, but figuring out the starting lineup and seeing whether they jell together before the opener at Ohio State is critical.

Texas A&M

Will the Aggies' defense be OK on the edge?

The only returning player with much experience rushing the passer is Cashius Howell, who led the team with four last season. The rush defense gave up too many explosive plays, too. Head coach Mike Elko has taken over play-calling duties this season, so it'll be interesting to hear how he plans to fix the issues after losing a few defensive players to the NFL.

Vanderbilt

Is Vanderbilt better than last season's surprise team?

The return of quarterback Diego Pavia is one of the bigger developments in the country after he was granted an additional year via a court injunction. The key is whether the Commodores, who won seven games last season, have upgraded along the offensive line after the superstar was hit a few too many times last season. The defense is fantastic, with seven returning starters from a unit that allowed less than 24 points per game. The 'Dores look pretty good.