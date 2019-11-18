Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa plays ukulele, sings in hospital bed before undergoing hip surgery

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa seems to be doing well following a surgery in Houston on Monday to repair his posterior wall fracture and right hip dislocation. He sustained the injury that ended his season during Saturday's 38-7 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Heading into the procedure, the 21-year-old was smiling, surrounded by his support system, and showing off his musical skills.

That's right. Alabama's star QB is not just impressive on the field. He has many other talents as well, and put on quite the musical performance from his hospital bed using his voice and a ukulele. Kudos to whatever friend or family member thought to bring the instrument to the hospital.

Covering Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" is no easy task. What can't Tua do?

Tua Tagovailoa out here breakin' hearts from his hospital bed. 🎸🙏



(🎥: IG/kekeprewitt) pic.twitter.com/Y7HjftAYei — theScore (@theScore) November 18, 2019

Most people watch television, listen to music or sleep ahead of surgery, but Tua is not "most people." He found a way to entertain the crowd, even if this time it was a smaller audience than the Alabama QB is used to.

Before the surgery, his friends and family were already keeping the young star's spirits high and were singing and dancing around to music in the room, with Tagovailoa joining in on the pre-surgery musical. Tagovailoa has faced an adversity that every athlete hopes to avoid during this career, but he is still managing to smile, and sing, through the whole thing.

According to Dr. Lyle Cain, the team's orthopedic surgeon at Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Clinic, Tagovailoa is expected to make a full recovery.

Alabama will host the Western Carolina Catamounts on Saturday, without Tagovailoa on the field.