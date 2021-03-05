Ranked Colonial Athletic Association rivals meet when the No. 13 Albany Great Danes face the No. 14 New Hampshire Wildcats in an FCS spring football opener on Friday. Albany, which finished second in the CAA at 6-2 and was 9-5 overall in 2019, beat New Hampshire 24-17 in the last meeting on Nov. 16, 2019. The Wildcats, meanwhile, tied for third in the conference with Villanova at 5-3 and were 6-5 overall. This will be the first of six CAA spring games for both teams.

Kickoff from Wildcat Stadium in Durham, N.H., is set for 7 p.m. ET. New Hampshire leads the all-time series 5-3, including a 3-1 edge in games played at Durham. The Wildcats are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Albany vs. New Hampshire odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 44. Before making any New Hampshire vs. Albany picks, you'll want to see the latest college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective, and is a specialist when it comes to picking all levels of college football. He enjoyed a dominant 2019 season, going 116-79 against the spread while returning nearly $3,000 to $100 bettors.

Now, Hunt has set his sights on New Hampshire vs. Albany. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for Albany vs. New Hampshire:

Albany vs. New Hampshire spread: New Hampshire -2.5

Albany vs. New Hampshire over-under: 44 points

Albany vs. New Hampshire money line: Albany +105, New Hampshire -125

UA: Will take the field for the first time since Dec. 17, 2019, a span of 454 days

UNH: Is 14-1 the past 15 home openers with the lone loss a 10-3 defeat against Colgate in 2018

Why New Hampshire can cover



The Wildcats return 14 starters, including seven players on offense. Sophomore quarterback Max Brosmer is among those. Brosmer played in 11 games, starting each of the final 10 games. He completed 183 of 311 passes (58.8 percent) for 1,967 yards and 12 touchdowns and was named the CAA Football Rookie of the Week twice and won the New England Writers Gold Helmet Award on Nov. 4. He had a 116.99 passer efficiency rating and also had three rushing touchdowns.

Also returning is junior running back Carlos Washington Jr., the team's second-leading rusher. He played in 11 games a year ago, making seven starts. He led the team in rushing attempts with 138 for 601 yards (4.4 average) and three TDs. He was tied for second in receptions with 28 for 160 yards (5.7 average). He had season highs in rushes (18), rushing yards (107) and all-purpose yards (129) in the season opener at Holy Cross, and topped 100 all-purpose yards in two other games.

Why Albany can cover

Despite that, the Wildcats are not a lock to cover the Albany vs. New Hampshire spread. That's because the Great Danes also return a good portion of their starters from 2019, including five on offense and seven on defense. Among those returning include prolific passer redshirt sophomore Jeff Undercuffler, who was named FCS Freshman All-America Second Team, the Postseason CAA Freshman of the Year, ECAC FCS Rookie of the Year, All-ECAC Second Team Offense and CAA Offensive Rookie of the Year. He appeared in all 14 games and had a single-season program-record 262 completions, 464 passing attempts, 3,543 passing yards and 41 passing touchdowns. The 41 TDs led all of FCS.

Also returning is senior running back Karl Mofor, the team's leading rusher from a year ago. He earned All-CAA first-team honors and was named to the HERO Sports FCS All-America second team. He appeared in all 14 games, carrying 264 times for a conference-leading 1,290 yards (4.9 average) and 10 touchdowns. He also had 32 receptions for 319 yards and two TDs. Mofor had a season-high 193 all-purpose yards, including a 48-yard touchdown reception against Lafayette on Sept. 21.

How to make New Hampshire vs. Albany picks

Hunt has studied the matchup and found a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins New Hampshire vs. Albany? And what crucial X-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the proven expert who specializes in picking all levels of college football.