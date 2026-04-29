It won't be long before Auburn reclaims its position in the SEC's upper tier if Alex Golesh has his way as coach. And he's already prioritizing the Iron Bowl long before his first season, making sure his players and the Tigers' fanbase understand the importance of pushing the recent one-sided rivalry back to a place of respectability.

Auburn has lost six straight games to Alabama and 12 of 15 overall since the Tigers won the national championship in 2010. The Crimson Tide has largely carried college football's torch since, a level of distinction Golesh hopes to obtain on The Plains.

"I don't super care about what the success has or hasn't been to be totally honest with ya -- this team hasn't played Bama," Golesh said Wednesday, via AL.com. "We'll be prepared to go play Week 12 when it's time to go play. We've put an emphasis on what that game is, we're going to continue to put an emphasis on it. It's the greatest rivalry in college football, and it's important to our fanbase. It's important to our alums and it's important to me.

"It's not any more important today than the other 11, but it's going to be a constant reminder at Auburn as long as I'm here that the last week of the year is a critical week for the people of our fanbase and the people of our state. I haven't played Bama as the Auburn coach."

Alabama is just one of several critical matchups the Tigers will face in Year 1 under their new regime, one of four new staffing overhauls within the conference. This season at Auburn is less about final record and more about establishing identity.

The Tigers have cycled through instability -- multiple coaches, inconsistent results and a program searching for traction -- for several years now. Golesh's first task isn't winning the SEC. It's making Auburn look organized, competitive and dangerous again.

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Byrum Brown leads Auburn's roster transition

Golesh landed a top-25 recruiting class despite being late to the party, a group that includes 39 transfers and 16 early enrollees who went through spring practice. From the portal, a baker's dozen comes to Auburn via South Florida -- Golesh's former program -- led by starting quarterback and former all-conference performer Byrum Brown.

Brown threw two interceptions during Auburn's spring game and said he never found a rhythm because he wasn't "live" and was ruled down whenever he was touched by a defensive player. For a signal caller who threw for 3,158 yards last season and ran for another 1,008 yards and 14 touchdowns, he's more confident when it counts.

"That was a practice and a scrimmage," Golesh said on the Next Round, grading his quarterback's performance. "Critically important, but a practice and a scrimmage against a defense that has seen everything you've done for 15 days. Not just seen everything you've done, knowing it was going to be as elementary as (possible)."

Partial to the offensive side of the football given his time as an elite play-caller at Tennessee under Josh Heupel before leading USF, Golesh says his transfer signal caller has seen enough live rounds in difficult situations to be ready for anything this season.

"People say, 'In the American Conference... that dude has been at Bryant-Denny, that dude's been in The Swamp, he's been at Miami.' He's had highs of highs and lows of lows," Golesh said. "That's part of having a guy who's a fifth-year guy. ... the mental side and the environment is not going to get him."

Brown's expected to be one of 10 new starters on offense for the Tigers, whose only returning starter after spring is running back Jeremiah Cobb. Defensively, returning DC D.J. Durkin is more familiar with his personnel, with the only expected starters not in last year's lineup being Ole Miss transfer Da'Shawn Womack at edge rusher, former Arkansas State defensive tackle Cody Sigler and ex-UCLA corner Andre Jordan Jr.

Auburn welcomes former South Florida star Byrum Brown as its starting quarterback in 2026. Imagn Images

Tigers' 2026 outlook

Auburn's return to notoriety under Golesh feels less like a gradual climb and more like a stress test this season inside the SEC -- a league that doesn't offer patience, especially to programs trying to rediscover themselves.

Massive roster changes are both a blessing and a gamble. In the portal era, quick turnarounds are possible, but cohesion isn't guaranteed. Chemistry isn't downloadable, and there are various first-year coaching staffs within the league trying the same recipe this fall.

And then there's the schedule.

Even in a slightly more manageable setup compared to last year, this slate still carries the weekly weight of the SEC. Auburn's recent struggles weren't just internal -- it ran into a gauntlet, including multiple playoff-caliber teams, which exposed how thin the margin for error inside the program.

The Tigers open against Baylor on Sept. 5 in Atlanta before hosting Florida two weeks later. From there, trips to Tennessee and Georgia will test a new-look squad with LSU, Ole Miss and Alabama looming over the final six weeks.

Golesh brings credibility as an offensive mind, and his track record at USF suggests he can manufacture production quickly, especially with most of his top personnel coming with him. The addition of Brown, who already understands the system, only accelerates that process. But the scheme alone doesn't win in this league. Depth, line play, and physicality still decide Saturdays in November.

That's where the endurance factor kicks in. Auburn isn't just trying to win games -- it's trying to survive stretches, an element neither of the previous two coaching staffs managed. The SEC doesn't give rebuilding teams time to figure things out quietly. One bad quarter turns into a loss, one loss turns into pressure and pressure compounds fast when expectations meet reality.

Getting to bowl eligibility is an obtainable goal for this year's team, with anything more landing above outside expectations.