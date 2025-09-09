UNLV coach Dan Mullen announced Monday that quarterback Alex Orji will miss the rest of the season due to injuries to his hamstring and his knee. Mullen said Orji's hamstring "ripped completely off the bone," and he also has a Grade 3 LCL sprain.

Here's the play that ended Orji's season:

A three-star prospect in the class of 2022, Orji committed to Michigan and spent the first three years of his career with the Wolverines. He saw minimal action in 2022 and 2023 before appearing in 11 games last year -- mostly in run-heavy packages -- after J.J. McCarthy went to the NFL.

Orji's role at UNLV had been similar. In three games, he threw just three passes (completing all three for 37 yards) and ran 10 times for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Anthony Colandrea, a Virginia transfer, has led the way through the air, completing over 75% of his passes and throwing for six touchdowns and just one interception. He has also run for 175 yards and a touchdown. Cameron Friel will now be Colandrea's top backup.

The Rebels are 3-0 this season after defeating UCLA over the weekend, led by Colandrea, running back Jai'Den Thomas (273 rushing yards, four touchdowns) and wide receiver Jaden Bradley (262 receiving yards). They face Miami (OH) Sept. 20 after a bye this weekend.