Alex Rodriguez to serve as a celebrity picker on ESPN's College GameDay from Miami

With three games to go in the regular season, Miami is back, and hosting one of the biggest games of a loaded Week 11 in college football.

The No. 7 Hurricanes host No. 3 Notre Dame at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday night in a game that is getting special attention from ESPN's College GameDay, and former Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez will serve as a celebrity picker.

There’s no place I’d rather be on Saturday morning than making some picks on @CollegeGameDay in my hometown of Miami! Tune in! #THEU 🙌 — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) November 10, 2017

The former slugger for the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees grew up in the Miami area, and played baseball and football for Westminster Christian School in Miami. During last week's win over Virginia Tech, cameras caught A-Rod -- wearing a version of the famed Miami "turnover chain" -- in a suite cheering on the team.

A lifelong Miami fan, Rodriguez nearly enrolled at Miami to play baseball prior to being drafted first overall by the Mariners in the 1993 Major League Baseball draft. In addition to being close to enrolling at "The U," Fox Sports noted that the Miami football program had very real interest in A-Rod playing quarterback for the Hurricanes football team.

He currently serves on the Board of Trustees for the University of Miami and helped renovate Miami's baseball stadium, which has since been renamed Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

Rodriguez retired from Major League Baseball in 2016 and has been working in television and serving as a special adviser to the Yankees.