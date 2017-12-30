All that's left is for Oklahoma to make sure Baker Mayfield gets on the team bus

LOS ANGELES -- It will go down as one of Baker Mayfield's most clutch performances.

Lounging around his hotel room Saturday morning nursing flu-like symptoms, his voice hoarse, the Heisman Trophy winner rallied one more time.

This time, God bless him, for the media. A lingering sickness wasn't going to keep him from joining his coach and teammates -- at the Rose Bowl media day press conference.

About 25 minutes late, an obviously sick Mayfield made a dramatic entrance on the second floor of the L.A. Hotel Downtown.

It fit the football persona Mayfield had crafted all season: Just try telling him he can't do something.

"When I turned on the TV and the first thing was that I was not going to be here, and then all of a sudden the first question asked to Coach [Lincoln] Riley was about me, then I realized this whole thing is not about me," Mayfield said, eventually, from a corner ballroom podium. "… My teammates don't need to answer questions on my behalf. I'm not dying. I'll be playing."

Clutch has a different definition when you're on deadline. Yes, Mayfield literally lifted himself out of bed to have his teammates' backs as a media availability.

But we/you/fans/Georgia do need some clarity at this late date. Mayfield hadn't taken part in any non-football activities this week due to what he called those "flu-like" symptoms that came on around Christmas time.

A concoction of antibiotics, coffee mixed with honey and lemon, and a mother's love have gotten him to this point.

"This whole thing is not about me," Mayfield stressed.

Well, actually, it is about you, Baker.

Oklahoma doesn't beat Georgia without the best player in the country. But can it win the game with that Heisman winner at something less than full speed?

"I hope I'm 100 percent by Monday," Mayfield said. "I think I will be."

Mayfield's man-up effort Saturday won the press conference. That pales in comparison to Oklahoma needing him to win the game. Riley, who limited his star's media access this week, doesn't need his quarterback to answer questions. He does need him to be on time for the team bus on Monday.

"Exactly," Riley said. "If he had been a guy that nobody had ever talked to, I could understand it. But he had been interviewed by every reporter on the face of the Earth the last six months."

Riley helped shroud the week in mystery. Mayfield was not available for a grip-and-grin media session Wednesday at Disneyland. Then he didn't show for Thursday's round of interviews.

Not that anybody cares about us, but the rest of world sure cares about him.

"Doesn't mean a thing," Georgia coach Kirby Smart contended. "I mean, they've got another quarterback."

His name is Kyler Murray, a Texas A&M transfer. Murray might be The Next One, but God help Oklahoma if he's the one on Monday.

"That's not a concern for us because we have to prepare for Baker Mayfield, and I fully expect Baker Mayfield to be at his best," Smart added. "The guy is a winner. He is a gunslinger. He's every defensive coordinator's nightmare … I love the way he competes."

Knowing Mayfield, his Lazarus job Saturday may have been as much a message to Georgia as it was to his teammates.

"If it was me and I was sick, I would do anything I could to play with my brothers," Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith.

For once, that compete level didn't involve planting a flag or grabbing his junk. This was 'Merica: All-American boy doing his damndest to get on the field.

There's something to be said for the awards season rubber chicken circuit Mayfield endured. One of the most decorated Sooners of all time may just be worn down from … it all.

The Heisman currently resides at the school. Eventually, it will make its way to his parents' house in Austin, Texas. Win or lose Monday, Mayfield is getting his own statue. All the Oklahoma Heisman winners do.

"I'm not worried about the statue," he said. "I came back to win the big banner."

That's the national championship that would be displayed in OU's indoor facility.

Baker Mayfield made his way to his first Rose Bowl media appearance Saturday. USATSI

No matter what the quarterback says, though, judging by his appearance, he's got a ways to go to full health. He appeared sick. There was that croak of a voice that strained to reach above a loud whisper.

That could change by Monday, or Mayfield could have an issue calling signals. At least.

On the surface, that's not a huge concern. Oklahoma could go to a silent count -- hand claps, etc. And Riley clearly had thought that far after being asked about it.

"I couldn't talk about cadence," he said.

Mayfield, however, did.

"We could run a game based off of hand signals, but at the same time, you need to be able to communicate at the line," he said. "There's adjustments within plays when the clock is running down that you need to be able to make."

Riley said Mayfield has been something close to a full go in practice. Some reporters scrambled the media shuttle bus Friday to travel the 15 miles to nearby Carson, California, to watch 15 minutes of Mayfield stretching and throwing in practice before OU practice availability ended.

They learned little.

"My voice sounds like this right now because I was yelling at practice yesterday," Mayfield said. "It was the best I've felt in a week."

Yup, and all Oklahoma needs is for its superstar to play the game of his life.