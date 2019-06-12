Another Tennessee football player retires, this time because of health problems

Freshman offensive lineman Melvin McBride is the fourth Volunteer to retire in the past two months

Yet another Tennessee football player is retiring from football, marking the fourth to do so at the program within the past two months. 

Freshman offensive lineman Melvin McBride announced on his Twitter account that he would be hanging up the cleats for good due to unspecified health problems. Tennessee has not yet released its own statement about McBride's retirement. McBride was ranked as the No. 446 overall player, No. 29 offensive guard and No. 9 player in Tennessee for the 2019 class according to 247Sports.

Though players retire due to health and/or injury problems all the time, McBride's leave is the latest in a rash of attrition for the Volunteers over the past couple of years. Particularly, this offseason has been a tough one for the program's depth. The freshman is the fourth player to give up football in the last six or so weeks. Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Eric Crosby announced his retirement due to a knee injury at the beginning of May. That was followed by two more players -- linebacker Darrin Kirkland Jr. and tight end James Brown -- calling it quits due to injury. 

As Vols reporter David Ubben tweets, McBride's retirement is also the ninth for the program within the past 20 months. There have also been some transfers out of the program as well. 

Turnover in any capacity isn't uncommon in a new regime, but coach Jeremy Pruitt clearly still has has a big rebuilding project on his hands after inheriting a program with a number of problems. 

