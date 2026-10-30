Nebraska senior quarterback Anthony Colandrea has re-signed with the Huskers for the 2027 season, his agent confirmed to ESPN on Friday. Colandrea, who transferred last offseason from UNLV, has another year of eligibility due to the NCAA's "5-for-5" ruling and has been a much-needed, steady leader for the Huskers, throwing for 1,570 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions to go along with 339 yards on the ground and four scores.

This is the first known player contract extension in program history, continuing a trend in college football's new era of talent retention and contracts through NIL and revenue share.

Earlier this month, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said several SEC programs were already tampering with his quarterback ahead of this fall's transfer portal cycle, which officially begins Jan. 4 and closes nine days later.

"I don't think that's a good narrative for us to have out there that he doesn't have enough support," Rhule said. "I don't think that's good for our players. And not good because he's already got SEC schools calling him. I don't want Nebraska people to start saying that, because that's happened before here. We don't need that now here."

Nebraska started the season 5-0 under Rhule before consecutive three-point losses to Indiana and Oregon this month torpedoed the team's shot at spearheading Big Ten championship efforts.

The Huskers were on the verge of being ranked behind Colandrea's consistent play before those hiccups in the Big Ten games, during which Nebraska led in the fourth quarter.

"Like I said, I think we're two plays away from being in the big, big conversation," Rhule said entering last week's open date ahead of Saturday's return to the field vs. Washington. But we're not out yet, so we're going to just try to get better this week."

Colandrea's impact for Huskers in 2027

Colandrea is the second standout this season to re-sign with his current program, joining Oregon State's Jesse Legree, one of the nation's leading wide receivers. Colandrea brought stability to Nebraska's offense after the Huskers watched former five-star Dylan Raiola leave after the 2026 campaign and transfer to Oregon.

Entering Week 9, Colandrea and the Huskers rank second in the Big Ten in scoring offense (35.5 points per game), fifth in total offense and third in explosive plays. Colandrea has been an ideal fit in Dana Holgorsen's scheme given his dual-threat ability and wrinkle in a run game that is the most potent of Rhule's tenure at 194.3 yards on the ground per game.

Colandrea said before the season he felt Nebraska's offensive line was the best he had ever played with and trusted that would be one of the strengths of the team. The Huskers allotted a chunk of this season's football share to their offensive front, including the acquisition of former South Carolina tackle "Big" Tree Babalade in the portal.

The return of QB1 in 2027 for Rhule is the first piece of the puzzle for a team with College Football Playoff expectations, given the skill talent coming back and the likelihood of the 24-team expanded postseason being beneficial in the Big Ten.