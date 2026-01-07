The whirlwind of quarterback movement at Nebraska could be over at last, as the Cornhuskers secured a transfer portal commitment from former UNLV standout Anthony Colandrea. The Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year committed to Nebraska on his visit Tuesday.

Colandrea's arrival marks a pivot for Nebraska, which over the weekend appeared to have its quarterback situation for 2026 sorted out. Former Notre Dame signal-caller Kenny Minchey committed to the Cornhuskers on Sunday but flipped his pledge to Kentucky a day later, leaving Matt Rhule in search of another starting option.

Rhule has his man in Colandrea, who is tasked with replacing two-year starter Dylan Raiola. Raiola, a former five-star recruit, helped elevate the Cornhuskers out of an extended bowl drought, but Nebraska still remains in search of a true breakout season after going 7-6 in each of the last two seasons. Raiola entered the transfer portal at the end of his second campaign in Lincoln.

Colandrea brings three years of starting experience to Nebraska and has the potential to be one of the Big Ten's most dynamic quarterbacks. He was a prolific runner at both UNLV and Virginia and made strides as a passer during his lone season with the Rebels. His 3,459 passing yards led the Mountain West, and his 23 touchdowns were a career high. He also cut down on his turnovers in 2025, throwing nine interceptions across 14 games. That was a major step forward for a gunslinging quarterback who racked up 20 picks over the previous two years.

Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen will have a dual-threat weapon on his hands for the first time in Lincoln. Raiola, while adept at avoiding pass rushers, was a pocket passer in every sense of the term. While Colandrea is not as refined of a thrower as his predecessor, his skill set could unlock something in a relatively stale Cornhuskers offense.

Targeting a mobile quarterback seems to have been a priority for Rhule and Holgorsen, as Minchey was also set to bring notable rushing ability to the program before he flipped his pledge to Kentucky.

Colandrea is a three-star prospect in the 2026 transfer portal cycle, per 247Sports, and ranks as the No. 21 quarterback and No. 175 player overall.