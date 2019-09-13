Antonio Alfano, the top-ranked player in Alabama's 2019 recruiting class, enters the transfer portal
Alfano was the No. 5 overall player in the class of 2019
The transfer portal has another resident, and this one has five stars attached to his name. Alabama defensive lineman Antonio Alfano, the No. 5 overall player and top-ranked player in Alabama's 2019 recruiting class, intends to transfer from the university, according to tweets from his father, Frankie-Hilda Alfano.
"Antonio's grandmother recently fell very ill and is still fighting on life support," he wrote. "He is very close with her. Since this illness took effect, Antonio has taken it very hard. He has not attended classes and practices."
This comes just two days after coach Nick Saban said that Alfano was going "through some discipline issues" and that he "kind of disappeared for a little bit." Despite the unknown discipline issue, Alabama has been cooperating with the Alfanos through the process and there's a chance that he exits the transfer portal to return to the Crimson Tide.
"The University of Alabama has been extremely supportive and I couldn't ask for better support from them," Frankie-Hilda Alfano wrote. "Yesterday, Antonio asked to be placed in the transfer portal to see what his options are. Although he's in the transfer portal, he still can decide to remain at the University of Alabama. My opinion is that Antonio should stay at the University of Alabama. However he's an adult and it's his decision. Antonio knows that his family has & will always be there for him."
The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder from Colonia, New Jersey, was highly sought after coming out of high school, and has what it takes to be a star in college football, according to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn.
"Potential to be a very athletic-framed 300-pounder on the next level. Plays with good leverage with an explosive first step. Has violent hands and aggressive mentality. Has the temperament you want on the defensive line. Highly competitive. Physical tackler through the ball carrier. Possesses elite edge athleticism and freakish combine testing numbers. Also has versatility and strength to play inside. Sheds blocks and attacks double teams effectively. Pursuit speed is rare but effort needs to be more consistent on plays away from him. Upper tier Power 5 multi-year starter with first- or second-round potential."
If Alfano stays in the portal, there will be plenty of schools that would love to secure his services for the next three or four years.
