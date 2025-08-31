Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams left the Tigers' Week 1 game against No. 9 LSU with an apparent right hamstring injury, according to the ABC broadcast. Broadcast cameras caught Williams leaving the field for the locker room midway through the first quarter.

Williams initially entered Clemson's medical tent on the sideline before walking to the locker room under his own power alongside a team trainer. Williams remained in the locker room for the rest of the half before emerging ahead of the third quarter wearing a heavy sleeve on his right leg. He warmed up for second half and was on the bike staying loose on the sideline as the fourth-ranked Tigers began the third quarter on offense.

Without Williams, Clemson went into halftime with a 10-3 lead. It's unclear if he'll return to the field in the second half.

Williams tied for the ACC lead in receiving touchdowns last season with 11 and also led Clemson with 75 catches for 904 yards for an average of 12.1 yards per catch.

Florida State humiliates No. 8 Alabama as Crimson Tide's glow as a football elite flickers away Brad Crawford

Clemson does have a pair of a sophomore wide receivers in Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore that starting quarterback Cade Klubnik can lean on in Williams' absence. Wesco and Moore combined for 1,359 yards and 10 touchdowns through the air last season.

Redshirt sophomore Tyler Brown is expected to step in at the slot receiver position. Brown appeared in just six games last season while dealing with an ankle injury of his own, but he did have 52 catches for 531 yards and four touchdowns as a true freshman in 2023.

CBS Sports will update this story as soon as more information is made available.