There are very few things in life that can stir emotions within you like college football. For four months a year, millions of Americans decide to put their mental well-being in the hands of a collection of 18- to 24-year-old men they do not know personally. All they know is that they've chosen to wear their preferred uniform. Sometimes this decision brings joy. Other times it brings pain.

But what it always brings as kickoff draws near every week is anxiety. There's always the nervous energy of the unknown heading into a game. You can never be sure how things will go, and where the rollercoaster will take you. However, while we all feel it, some of us feel it more than others, and each week, The Anxiety Rankings aim to find the five most anxious places in the country.

Welcome to Week 10. Try to stay calm. You'll fail, but try all the same.

1. No wiggle room for Notre Dame

You know there were already nerves around South Bend, Indiana, on Tuesday before the first College Football Playoff rankings were released because, no matter how confident you might be in your own team, or what you think of it, you know that when you aren't in a conference, your fate is primarily tied to 12 people in a room.

After leaving their hats at the door, those 12 sent a pretty strong message to Notre Dame: I wouldn't lose another game if I were you.

The Irish came in at No. 11, which is basically the last spot in the field when you account for the G6 spot. It was clear that, despite being 7-1 on the season, a resume that includes a loss to the best team you've played, and a marquee win of Wisconsin or North Carolina (depending on your preferred power rating) doesn't get anybody on the committee all that excited.

The good news for the Irish is you have a chance to prove yourself this weekend. The bad news is if you fail this test, you may not be given another chance. Nobody who cares about Notre Dame football needs to be reminded of this fact. They lived it last season when they lost to Miami and Texas A&M to open the season and then won out against a schedule full of teams that didn't move the needle.

If the Irish lose to Miami again this week, this time at home, I'm not so sure wins against Boston College, SMU and Syracuse will save them. The fact of the matter is they'll need help elsewhere. Which, considering how things have gone across college football this season, is well within the realm of possibility.

But you don't want to leave it up to others. When you have a chance to control your fate, it's best to take it, and this week's game is the chance. You're at home. It's supposed to be 37 degrees at kickoff. Miami is without its best player and Heisman hopeful Malachi Toney. If you can't win in this situation, it will be hard to make an argument that you genuinely deserve a spot on the field.

Of course, there's the other side of this too. If you win, how much will it be worth to the committee? There's no way to know what kind of logical pretzels those people will twist their minds into. What if they say that beating Miami without Malachi Toney isn't all that impressive? I mean, these are the same people who said they ranked Ohio State No. 12 because the defense gave up a few big plays against USC, while the team two spots ahead of the Buckeyes in the poll (Ole Miss) ranks 104th nationally in explosive play rate allowed (Ohio State ranks 37th). Maybe the fact that Notre Dame ranks first will help?

College football schedule 2026: What to watch in Week 10, TV channels, streaming, Saturday kickoff times Austin Nivison

Or maybe they just say things? Who knows!? All Notre Dame knows it is better to win Saturday night.

2. Holy War has high stakes for BYU

What a cruel twist of fate that BYU, the team that picked up one of the best wins of the season by beating Notre Dame last month, would be right behind them in this week's Anxiety Rankings despite that win. That's what happens when you follow up a win over the Irish by losing to UCF the very next weekend. The same UCF that followed it up with a sad 41-9 loss at home to Baylor a week later to fall to 4-4.

We all know how much the committee loves those wins against teams above .500!

Much like Notre Dame's ranking, the committee putting BYU at No. 9 sent a message too. The Notre Dame win doesn't carry nearly enough weight to overcome what looks like a bad loss, so you may want to win against No. 3 Utah this weekend.

Now, obviously, BYU would want to beat Utah no matter where anybody was ranked, what was at stake, or if the game was played in a parking lot. They don't call it The Holy War because these two are fond of one another. Still, the game did take on a bit more significance with the rankings because now the Cougars are in a very similar position to the one Notre Dame is in.

If you lose here, you can't be sure winning out against Baylor, Kansas and Cincinnati will get you back into the field. And while BYU would still be alive for a Big 12 title, they would need Texas Tech to lose at least one more game to have a chance to get to the conference title game.

It wasn't long ago that it felt like there was a real chance the Big 12 would get at least two teams in the field, and possibly even three. But that was before BYU's loss to UCF and Texas Tech's loss to Cincinnati. Now, when you look around the rankings, while the committee loves them some Utah, they don't seem nearly as impressed by the Big 12 as a whole. Not when they have the Red Raiders ranked behind six Big Ten and SEC teams with two losses, and the Cougars behind two. Also, while Arizona is at No. 22 this week, which helps both BYU and Tech, everybody knows that if the Wildcats suffer another loss (and they do play Utah), they'll be tossed aside very quickly.

3. Tough stretch looms for Texas

The anxiety in Austin isn't about a lack of respect from the committee. Those 12 hatless gents clearly respect the Longhorns. That's why they put them at No. 7 despite their two losses. Wins over Ohio State, Tennessee and Ole Miss will do that for you, even if one of your losses was to a 4-4 Oklahoma. That resume is why most people were confident that, even if the Longhorns finish the regular season 9-3, they would have a strong chance of making the field.

The problem for Texas is they have to finish at least 9-3. Obviously, this week's game on the road against No. 18 Missouri is a tricky spot. Texas has only played one true road game this season, and it lost to Tennessee 20-17. It's only favored by 2.5 points this week at Missouri, which means that, for all intents and purposes, the outcome of this game is a coin flip.

Considering Missouri is ranked, this loss wouldn't kill Texas' hopes. They would just have to win out to have a realistic chance. The problem is, can they win out? Have you seen who the Longhorns play next week? Yeah, they're at LSU.

Logically, if Texas lost on the road to Tennessee, and then lost on the road to Missouri, how confident would anyone be in their ability to then go on the road and beat LSU? Likely at night (Lane Kiffin has already started campaigning for it).

It's not a must-win for Texas this weekend, but it's definitely a better-not-lose. There are plenty of nerves in Austin heading into Saturday.

4. Ole Miss faces must-win game vs. Georgia

Does the committee respect the SEC? Clearly. There would be five SEC teams in the field based on this week's ranking, and three of them have two losses. Meanwhile, one-loss teams from the Big 12 and ACC are on the outside looking in. But while Ole Miss is one of those three two-loss SEC teams, they aren't at the top of the pecking order.

Alabama is at No. 5, Texas at No. 7, and then there's Ole Miss at No. 10. That's a very clear message from the committee: you can't afford a third loss. Those others can, but not you. When Ole Miss looks over its shoulder, it not only sees Notre Dame right behind it, but a group of other two-loss teams in Ohio State, Tennessee and LSU.

So, hey, good luck against No. 2 Georgia this week! That shouldn't be too difficult a game to win, right? Making matters worse for Ole Miss is that, even if they weren't playing this weekend, their resume is likely to get weaker. One of their two losses was to Texas, while their second-best win was against Missouri. With those two playing one another, either the Texas or Missouri win will look "worse" on their resume. And while Florida counts as a ranked win for now, can you really trust Florida not to drop another game at this point? And what if LSU loses to Alabama? Then your strongest win gets weaker too.

So, essentially, this Georgia game is a must-win. If you get it, you're in great shape. If you don't, and your resume weakens elsewhere, remaining games against Oklahoma, Wofford and a Kamario-less Mississippi State will do nothing for you. Especially when there are so many teams lined up right behind you, ready to step on your head if you fall.

5. Pressure mounts on Michigan's Kyle Whittingham

While the College Football Playoff is the source of the most anxiety this weekend, it's not the only reason people are nervous. No, Kyle Whittingham probably isn't even thinking about the playoff these days. He's more likely thinking "I wonder if I'm going to get a second year at Michigan. I wonder if I even want one."

It's been a bad season to be a Wolverine. You're 5-3 overall and 2-3 in Big Ten play. You aren't ranked anywhere, let alone in the playoff conversation. And even your wins have been rage-inducing. You beat Penn State at home by 3 in an ugly game, and last week you beat Rutgers 28-21. Sure, the game wasn't as close as the score suggested, but it was still too close. Let's not forget Michigan has beaten Rutgers by scores of 78-0 and 52-0 in the last decade.

If there's a silver lining to last week, it's that Tommy Carr had his best game yet. Perhaps he'll continue to improve, and this Michigan team will provide reasons to be optimistic about next year down the home stretch. Or maybe they'll lose at home this weekend to Little Brother.

Michigan State is a mess this season. They're 2-6 on the year and 0-5 in Pat Fitzgerald's first season. The injury report is more of an injury novel. But you know what would make this painful season feel great in East Lansing? A win over Michigan. Man, it would feel great to twist that knife and really turn 2026 into an abject disaster for the state rival, and Pat Fitzgerald loves to save his best for his team's biggest games.

And if you're Kyle Whittingham, you can't let Fitzy get you. You cannot afford a loss to Michigan State, especially when your final three games of the season are at Oregon, vs. UCLA and at Ohio State. A loss this weekend suddenly puts your ability to even reach a bowl game in jeopardy.

A loss this weekend means there's a new coach at Michigan next season.