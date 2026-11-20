There are very few things in life that can stir emotions within you like college football. For four months a year, millions of Americans decide to put their mental well-being in the hands of a collection of 18- to 24-year-old men they do not know personally. All they know is that they've chosen to wear their preferred uniform. Sometimes this decision brings joy. Other times it brings pain.

But what it always brings as kickoff draws near every week is anxiety. There's always the nervous energy of the unknown heading into a game. You can never be sure how things will go, and where the rollercoaster will take you. However, while we all feel it, some of us feel it more than others, and each week, The Anxiety Rankings aim to find the five most anxious places in the country.

Welcome to Week 12. The end is approaching. Try to stay calm. You'll fail, but try all the same.

1. The Big 12

Here's the good news: When the College Football Playoff selection committee released its latest rankings on Tuesday, there were two Big 12 teams currently in the field (No. 2 Utah and No. 10 BYU), and there was another team on the periphery ready to slide in should somebody falter (No. 12 Texas Tech). That's great! It's late November, and there's a legitimate chance the Big 12 could get three teams in the field! If you'd have guaranteed Brett Yormark two teams before the season began, he'd have accepted the offer quicker than the AC Milan job.

But when you're seemingly on the cusp of having it all, that means you've a lot to lose.

There are still two games left to play, plus a Big 12 Championship Game. A lot could go wrong, and this week presents an anxiety-producing set of circumstances.

Utah, BYU and Texas Tech are all on the road as favorites of less than a touchdown. Utah is favored by 7 points against TCU, and that's the largest spread of the three. If you want to use math, the implied odds of the moneyline prices at DraftKings say there's only a 33.1% chance all three win this weekend. Thankfully, using the same math, there's only a 4.2% chance all three lose.

Still, one misstep could change the Big 12's overall picture. If it's BYU who falls while Tech and Utah win, the league is probably in a good spot, assuming both win next week. They'd be locked into the Big 12 Championship, and both would probably get in regardless of the result there.

But if Tech loses, things could get more complicated. That could lead to a Big 12 Championship game where Utah faces a two-loss BYU or a two-loss Texas Tech. If Utah wins that game, how confident are you that a three-loss BYU or Texas Tech will hold on to a spot? Keep in mind the Red Raiders are 9-1 right now and wouldn't be in the field if the season were over.

And there are other potential complications. The Big 12 has two other teams in the rankings with No. 19 Arizona and No. 20 Houston. Neither harbors delusions of making the playoffs at this point, but they're also on the road this week, and neither is favored by more than a touchdown. Should either lose, it would impact the resumes of the league's three playoff hopefuls. Both Tech and Utah have wins over Houston. All three have beaten Arizona.

There's plenty to be nervous about in the Big 12 in Week 12.

2. Tennessee

Perhaps the committee will one day be forced to remember Tennessee beat Alabama 26-10 earlier this year. They have not at this point, and Tennessee cannot afford to assume they ever will, so the best plan of attack for the Volunteers is to win their final two regular-season games to reach 10-2. It probably won't be enough to get to the SEC Championship or earn a first-round bye, but 10-2 would probably bring a home playoff game, and the Vols have been very tough to beat at Neyland Stadium this season.

But timing is everything, and the timing of this weekend's game might make some Vols nervous. Old friend Lane Kiffin is coming to town, and while many years have passed since Kiffin left Knoxville in the dead of night, there are plenty of hard feelings remaining. Maybe not to the intensity of hurling golf balls and mustard bottles at him (which, seriously, don't do that), but hard feelings all the same.

And Kiffin is coming to town with his back against the wall. LSU lost to Texas last week to knock itself out of playoff contention, and now Kiffin has had to spend the whole week listening to everybody talk about how LSU just lit a bunch of money on fire to be right back where they already were. He's heard about how Brian Kelly never lost four SEC games in a season (though he probably would have if, you know, they didn't fire him halfway through last season).

The best way for Lane to shut everybody up and make himself feel better? By going into Neyland Stadium and doing something nobody else, not even Alabama, has done this year: beat Tennessee.

Could you imagine? What if Tennessee missed out on the CFP this season because it lost to Lane Kiffin. It's the kind of nightmare scenario that's surely keeping plenty of Vols up at night this week.

3. The SEC

Oh, don't worry, Tennessee isn't the only SEC team feeling it this week. Everybody is talking about how much the CFP loves the SEC and overrates it, and while there's certainly some truth to it, the biggest factor inflating SEC resumes is the strength of their schedules. I don't care which metric you use; they all agree on one thing: SEC teams have played tougher schedules than others.

That could change a bit this week, though, because it's what's lovingly referred to as "Cupcake Week" in the SEC. Yes, while every other league gets its FCS games out of the way early, some SEC teams hold on to the old tradition of saving them for November. I believe it's the smart way to do it. This week, No. 3 Alabama, No. 25 Ole Miss, Auburn and Mississippi State are all playing FCS opponents.

What kind of impact will it have on their respective strengths of schedule? Will it hurt Alabama enough to get them out of those top four spots and put it within range of Tennessee should the Vols beat LSU? Then what happens?

And what about all those 6-4 teams that are ranked at the bottom of the poll? South Carolina is a dog to Georgia. Missouri is a small favorite at home against Kentucky. What if all those 6-4 teams suddenly find themselves at 6-5? What happens to the SEC's SOS superiority then?

The Missouri/Kentucky game is especially interesting. Right now Mizzou counts as a solid win for Georgia and Texas. If it loses to Kentucky, it'll be 6-5. Meanwhile, Kentucky is a solid win for Alabama and Tennessee. If it loses, it'll have lost three straight and may fall out of the top-25 entirely.

This week's SEC slate could be far more consequential than many realize.

4. PJ Fleck

It's PJ Fleck's tenth season at Minnesota. The only times the Gophers have failed to make a bowl game during his tenure were his first season of 2017 when they finished 5-7, and the 2020 COVID season when they went 3-4. They've been to a bowl every other season, and they've won each and every single one of them.

For a program like Minnesota, that kind of consistent success is one they're proud of. But as we head into Week 12, there's no guarantee the Gophers will keep the streak alive. They're small home dogs to Northwestern this weekend and will finish at rival Wisconsin next week. Neither of those two are in a great spot right now. Northwestern will be without its starting QB Aidan Chiles again, and Wisconsin, well, Wisconsin lost to Maryland last week.

The problem is Minnesota isn't exactly lighting it up right now, either. Fleck was crowdsurfing in the locker room after upsetting Iowa 13-10 in Week 8, but it's been three losses since. The OT losses to Indiana and UCLA were understandable. Both are likely playoff teams.

But last week's 42-14 loss to Penn State was concerning. It was the kind of loss that makes you wonder what the mental state of this Gophers team is heading into the home stretch. A loss this weekend could make for a very tense Thanksgiving week ahead of that season finale against Wisconsin.

5. Sonny Dykes

I mentioned earlier that TCU is a home underdog to Utah this weekend. I don't know that beating the Utes would be enough to save Sonny Dykes' job, but it certainly wouldn't hurt. On the flip side, a failure to reach a bowl game would almost certainly doom Dykes to the unemployment line, and he needs at least one more win in the final two games of the season.

The problem is if you don't win this week at home against a 10-0 Utah team, you'll be in a position where you have to win on the road next week at Texas Tech.

It's not a great spot to be in! That trip to the national championship game feels like a very long time ago in Fort Worth.