Georgia claimed the No. 1 spot in the new AP poll on Sunday after outlasting Alabama 20-17 in an SEC showdown on Saturday. The Bulldogs claimed 66 of 70 first-place votes while rising to the top spot for the first time since the 2024 season.

Beating Alabama validated UGA after a light beginning to the Bulldogs' 2026 season. Georgia's first three SEC opponents were the league's three lowest-rated offenses, and facing the Crimson Tide marked a test for the UGA defense. They passed that test to reach 6-0 (4-0 SEC) ahead of a Week 7 home game wit Auburn.

Texas dropped six spots to No. 7 after falling to Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown. The Longhorns were one of three SEC schools to take major falls this week. LSU dropped 12 spots to No. 22 after losing at Kentucky, and Florida dropped out of the poll after falling at South Carolina.

Kentucky was the biggest riser in this week's poll, surging from unranked to No. 15. Close behind was UCLA, which vaulted nine spots after taking down Oregon on the road. The Ducks fell out of the poll after dropping to 3-2.

Week 7 AP Top 25

Georgia Notre Dame Miami (FL) Ohio State Indiana Alabama Texas BYU Ole Miss Texas Tech Utah UCLA Missouri Tennessee Kentucky Mississippi State Iowa Oklahoma State USC Houston Wake Forest LSU Boise State SMU Northwestern

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 92, Oregon 86, Arizona 82, Nebraska 65, Oklahoma 44, James Madison 29, Florida 9, Duke 5, New Mexico 3, Oregon State 1