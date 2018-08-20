AP Top 25 poll: Alabama, Clemson top the preseason college football rankings

Alabama, fresh off its fifth national championship since 2009 under Nick Saban and second title of the College Football Playoff era, is once again the preseason No. 1 team heading into the year. On Monday, the first AP Top 25 was released, and for third-straight year that poll will lead with the Tide at the top.

Clemson checked in at No. 2 and received 18 of the remaining 19 first-place votes. Wisconsin, at No. 4, also received a first-place vote. Georgia splits those two at No. 3 after finishing as the national runner-up a season ago, and Ohio State rounds out the top five.

AP Top 25 poll