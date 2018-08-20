AP Top 25 poll: Alabama, Clemson top the preseason college football rankings
The Tide have been the AP's preseason No. 1 three years in a row
Alabama, fresh off its fifth national championship since 2009 under Nick Saban and second title of the College Football Playoff era, is once again the preseason No. 1 team heading into the year. On Monday, the first AP Top 25 was released, and for third-straight year that poll will lead with the Tide at the top.
Clemson checked in at No. 2 and received 18 of the remaining 19 first-place votes. Wisconsin, at No. 4, also received a first-place vote. Georgia splits those two at No. 3 after finishing as the national runner-up a season ago, and Ohio State rounds out the top five.
AP Top 25 poll
- Alabama (42 first-place votes)
- Clemson (18)
- Georgia
- Wisconsin (1)
- Ohio State
- Washington
- Oklahoma
- Miami
- Auburn
- Penn State
- Michigan State
- Notre Dame
- Stanford
- Michigan
- USC
- TCU
- West Virginia
- Mississippi State
- Florida State
- Virginia Tech
- UCF
- Boise State
- Texas
- Oregon
- LSU
