AP Top 25 poll: Alabama, Clemson top the preseason college football rankings

The Tide have been the AP's preseason No. 1 three years in a row

Alabama, fresh off its fifth national championship since 2009 under Nick Saban and second title of the College Football Playoff era, is once again the  preseason No. 1 team heading into the year. On Monday, the first AP Top 25 was released, and for third-straight year that poll will lead with the Tide at the top. 

Clemson checked in at No. 2 and received 18 of the remaining 19 first-place votes. Wisconsin, at No. 4, also received a first-place vote. Georgia splits those two at No. 3 after finishing as the national runner-up a season ago, and Ohio State rounds out the top five. 

AP Top 25 poll

  1. Alabama (42 first-place votes) 
  2. Clemson (18)
  3. Georgia 
  4. Wisconsin (1)
  5. Ohio State 
  6. Washington 
  7. Oklahoma 
  8. Miami 
  9. Auburn 
  10. Penn State 
  11. Michigan State 
  12. Notre Dame 
  13. Stanford 
  14. Michigan 
  15. USC 
  16. TCU 
  17. West Virginia 
  18. Mississippi State 
  19. Florida State 
  20. Virginia Tech 
  21. UCF 
  22. Boise State 
  23. Texas
  24. Oregon 
  25. LSU 
CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

