AP Top 25 poll: Alabama falls to No. 9, Auburn rises five spots in college football rankings

Saturday's Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn didn't have major College Football Playoff ramifications, though it did officially knock the Crimson Tide out of the conversation. Instead, the 48-45 win by the Tigers made more of a splash in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

Still, Auburn fans may look on in anger as the Tigers find themselves two spots behind their hated rival. Alabama comes in at No. 9 in the latest poll, down four spots from a week ago, while Auburn climbed five spots to No. 11.

The rest of the AP top 10 looks largely the same. Baylor is up to No. 8 while Wisconsin enters the top 10 after beating Minnesota. Like in the Coaches Poll, the Gophers fell six spots down to No. 15. Also like in the Coaches Poll, two new teams entered the top 25: Virginia at No. 22 and Air Force at No. 25.

Here's how the rest of the AP Top 25 shakes out after Week 14.

1. LSU

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. Utah

6. Oklahoma

7. Florida

8. Baylor

9. Alabama

10. Wisconsin

11. Auburn

12. Penn State

13. Oregon

14. Notre Dame

15. Minnesota

16. Memphis

17. Michigan

18. Iowa

19. Boise State

20. Appalachian State

21. Cincinnati

22. Virginia

23. Navy

24. USC

25. Air Force

Others receiving votes: SMU 50, Oklahoma State 36, Kansas State 36, UCF 6, Virginia Tech 6, Iowa State 5, Arizona State 4, California 3, Washington 2