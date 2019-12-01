AP Top 25 poll: Alabama falls to No. 9, Auburn rises five spots in college football rankings
The Iron Bowl result shook up the latest AP Top 25, but not as much as you may think
Saturday's Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn didn't have major College Football Playoff ramifications, though it did officially knock the Crimson Tide out of the conversation. Instead, the 48-45 win by the Tigers made more of a splash in the latest AP Top 25 poll.
Still, Auburn fans may look on in anger as the Tigers find themselves two spots behind their hated rival. Alabama comes in at No. 9 in the latest poll, down four spots from a week ago, while Auburn climbed five spots to No. 11.
The rest of the AP top 10 looks largely the same. Baylor is up to No. 8 while Wisconsin enters the top 10 after beating Minnesota. Like in the Coaches Poll, the Gophers fell six spots down to No. 15. Also like in the Coaches Poll, two new teams entered the top 25: Virginia at No. 22 and Air Force at No. 25.
Here's how the rest of the AP Top 25 shakes out after Week 14.
1. LSU
2. Ohio State
3. Clemson
4. Georgia
5. Utah
6. Oklahoma
7. Florida
8. Baylor
9. Alabama
10. Wisconsin
11. Auburn
12. Penn State
13. Oregon
14. Notre Dame
15. Minnesota
16. Memphis
17. Michigan
18. Iowa
19. Boise State
20. Appalachian State
21. Cincinnati
22. Virginia
23. Navy
24. USC
25. Air Force
Others receiving votes: SMU 50, Oklahoma State 36, Kansas State 36, UCF 6, Virginia Tech 6, Iowa State 5, Arizona State 4, California 3, Washington 2
