Alabama dropped seven spots to No. 13 in the AP poll on Sunday after its 30-23 loss to rival Auburn to close the regular season. The stunning Iron Bowl defeat left the Crimson Tide's postseason fate up to the College Football Playoff Selection Committee. At 9-3 (6-3 SEC), Bama is at risking of missing the 12-team playoff for the second time in three seasons under coach Kalen DeBoer.

If the AP poll is any indication of what the CFP committee is thinking, cracking the playoff field might not be in the cards for the Crimson Tide, who were roughly two-touchdown favorites against the Tigers. After slaying Bama and improving to 8-4 (5-4), Auburn went from unranked to No. 25 in the AP poll.

As Alabama fell stumbled, other playoff bubble teams rose in this week's AP Poll. Iowa climbed two spots to No. 11 in the AP poll following its 31-7 rivalry week win over Nebraska while USC reached No. 12 after beating UCLA 45-10.

The blowout home loss dropped UCLA from No. 10 to No. 15. Other playoff hopefuls like BYU, Texas Tech and Wake Forest also benefitted from Alabama's loss as they each rose in the AP poll amid the Crimson Tide's stumble.

The complete AP poll heading into conference championship week can be seen below.

AP Top 25 poll

Others receiving votes: Kentucky 118, New Mexico 107, UTSA 48, Toledo 27, North Dakota State 14, Oklahoma State 9, Louisville 8, Wisconsin 5, Jacksonville State 3, Buffalo 2, Missouri 2