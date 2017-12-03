AP Top 25 poll: Alabama ranked above Ohio State in final regular season rankings

The Crimson Tide chimed in at the No. 4 spot

The College Football Playoff will reveal its final rankings on Sunday afternoon, and all eyes will be on the No. 4 spot and if it will it be Alabama or Ohio State.

In the AP Top 25, it's the Crimson Tide. Coach Nick Saban's crew chimed in above the Buckeyes despite not winning their division. Clemson maintained the top spot, with Oklahoma holding strong at No. 2 and Georgia jumping from No. 6 to No. 3 after dominating Auburn 28-7 in the SEC Championship Game.

Here's how the poll looks (first-place votes in parenthesis): 

  1. Clemson (43)
  2. Oklahoma (18)
  3. Georgia
  4. Alabama
  5. Ohio State
  6. Wisconsin
  7. Auburn
  8. USC
  9. Penn State
  10. UCF
  11. Miami
  12. Washington
  13. TCU
  14. Notre Dame
  15. Stanford
  16. LSU
  17. Oklahoma State
  18. Michigan State
  19. Memphis
  20. Northwestern
  21. Washington State
  22. Virginia Tech
  23. South Florida
  24. Mississippi State
  25. Boise State
College Football Writer

Barrett Sallee has been a member of the sports media in various aspects since 2001. He is currently a college football writer for CBS Sports, while also hosting on ESPNU on SiriusXM Radio channel 84, the... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Shop