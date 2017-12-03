AP Top 25 poll: Alabama ranked above Ohio State in final regular season rankings
The Crimson Tide chimed in at the No. 4 spot
The College Football Playoff will reveal its final rankings on Sunday afternoon, and all eyes will be on the No. 4 spot and if it will it be Alabama or Ohio State.
In the AP Top 25, it's the Crimson Tide. Coach Nick Saban's crew chimed in above the Buckeyes despite not winning their division. Clemson maintained the top spot, with Oklahoma holding strong at No. 2 and Georgia jumping from No. 6 to No. 3 after dominating Auburn 28-7 in the SEC Championship Game.
Here's how the poll looks (first-place votes in parenthesis):
- Clemson (43)
- Oklahoma (18)
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Wisconsin
- Auburn
- USC
- Penn State
- UCF
- Miami
- Washington
- TCU
- Notre Dame
- Stanford
- LSU
- Oklahoma State
- Michigan State
- Memphis
- Northwestern
- Washington State
- Virginia Tech
- South Florida
- Mississippi State
- Boise State
