AP Top 25 poll: Alabama remains at No. 1 as Ohio State falls out of top 10 in college football rankings
Ohio State fell to No. 11 following a 49-20 loss at Purdue
While Week 8 of the college football season didn't have the same number of upsets as last week, Ohio State's 49-20 loss to Purdue has shuffled the top 10. The Buckeyes fell nine spots, landing at No. 11, behind teams like UCF, Florida and Oklahoma.
And, as luck would have it, Ohio State's loss was Michigan's gain. The Wolverines moved up to No. 5 from No. 12 last week after ending their 17-game road losing streak against ranked teams by beating Michigan State 21-7.
The biggest climber in the poll this week was Washington State. The Cougars jumped 11 spots to No. 14 after beating Oregon 34-20. The Ducks dropped seven spots to No. 19 with the loss.
Check out the full AP Top 25 poll below:
- Alabama (8-0)
- Clemson (7-0)
- Notre Dame (7-0)
- LSU (7-1)
- Michigan (7-1)
- Texas (6-1)
- Georgia (6-1)
- Oklahoma (6-1)
- Florida (6-1)
- UCF (7-0)
- Ohio State (7-1)
- Kentucky (6-1)
- Washington State (6-1)
- West Virginia (5-1)
- Washington (6-2)
- Texas A&M (5-2)
- Penn State (5-2)
- Iowa (6-1)
- Oregon (5-2)
- Wisconsin (5-2)
- South Florida (7-0)
- NC State (5-1)
- Utah (5-2)
- Stanford (5-2)
- Appalachian State (5-1)
Others Receiving Votes: Texas Tech 54, Utah St. 50, San Diego St. 48, Fresno St. 35, Miami 34, Virginia 25, Houston 19, Purdue 17, Michigan St. 8, Cincinnati 7, Auburn 5, Mississippi St. 2, Boston College 2, UAB 1
