AP Top 25 poll: Alabama's grip on No. 1 tightens as Miami gets first-place votes

This week's AP Top 25 college football rankings remained largely unchanged

The new AP Top 25 has been released, and just about everything is the same after only one team in last week's top 10 lost.

In fact, the biggest news in the top 10 might just be that Miami received one fewer first-place vote this week (three) than it did last week (four). It looks like voters were more impressed by Alabama pasting Mercer than they were with Miami struggling with Virginia for a little bit, even if the Canes won by 16 points in the end.

Elsewhere, the team that took the biggest tumble was Oklahoma State. The Cowboys dropped from No. 10 to No. 18 thanks to a 45-40 loss to Kansas State.

Here's the entire top 25.

1. Alabama (1)
2. Miami (2)
3. Oklahoma (3)
4. Clemson (4)
5. Wisconsin (5)
6. Auburn (6)
7. Georgia (7)
8. Ohio State (8)
9. Notre Dame (9)
10. TCU (11)
11. USC (12)
12. Penn State (13)
13. UCF (14)
14. Washington State (15)
15. Washington (16)
16. Mississippi State (17)
17. Memphis (18)
18. Oklahoma State (10)
19. LSU (21)
20. Stanford (20)
21. Michigan State (22)
22. South Florida (23)
23. Northwestern (NR)
24. Virginia Tech (NR)
25. Boise State (NR)

No longer ranked: Michigan, NC State, West Virginia

Others receiving votes: Michigan, Iowa State, South Carolina, NC State, San Diego State, Wake Forest, Texas A&M

