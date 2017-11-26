AP Top 25 poll: Auburn hops into top five after beating Alabama; Clemson new No. 1

Alabama dropped to No. 5 after losing to Auburn, which is now No. 4

Clemson not only earned a nod from the Coaches Poll but also the AP Top 25 poll, making it the unanimous (for now) new No. 1 team in the country according to the new college football rankings. 

Oklahoma and Wisconsin both finished within 75 points of the Tigers, and the Sooners were just a few votes shy of taking the No. 1 spot. Now all three teams enter conference championship week with what appears to be a "win and you're in" scenario for the College Football Playoff.

Elsewhere in the rankings, Stanford moved up six spots to No. 14 and Notre Dame dropped six spots to No. 15 after the Cardinal defeated the Irish on Saturday night. Alabama dropped to No. 5 after losing to Auburn -- now No. 4 -- and Miami ended up five spots lower at No. 7 after losing to Pitt. 

AP Top 25 poll 

  1. Clemson (27 first-place votes)
  2. Oklahoma (24)
  3. Wisconsin (10)
  4. Auburn 
  5. Alabama 
  6. Georgia 
  7. Miami 
  8. Ohio State 
  9. Penn State 
  10. TCU 
  11. USC 
  12. UCF 
  13. Washington 
  14. Stanford 
  15. Notre Dame 
  16. Memphis 
  17. LSU 
  18. Oklahoma State 
  19. Michigan State 
  20. Northwestern 
  21. Washington State 
  22. Virginia Tech 
  23. South Florida 
  24. Mississippi State 
  25. Fresno State
