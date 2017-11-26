AP Top 25 poll: Auburn hops into top five after beating Alabama; Clemson new No. 1
Alabama dropped to No. 5 after losing to Auburn, which is now No. 4
Clemson not only earned a nod from the Coaches Poll but also the AP Top 25 poll, making it the unanimous (for now) new No. 1 team in the country according to the new college football rankings.
Oklahoma and Wisconsin both finished within 75 points of the Tigers, and the Sooners were just a few votes shy of taking the No. 1 spot. Now all three teams enter conference championship week with what appears to be a "win and you're in" scenario for the College Football Playoff.
Elsewhere in the rankings, Stanford moved up six spots to No. 14 and Notre Dame dropped six spots to No. 15 after the Cardinal defeated the Irish on Saturday night. Alabama dropped to No. 5 after losing to Auburn -- now No. 4 -- and Miami ended up five spots lower at No. 7 after losing to Pitt.
AP Top 25 poll
- Clemson (27 first-place votes)
- Oklahoma (24)
- Wisconsin (10)
- Auburn
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Miami
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- TCU
- USC
- UCF
- Washington
- Stanford
- Notre Dame
- Memphis
- LSU
- Oklahoma State
- Michigan State
- Northwestern
- Washington State
- Virginia Tech
- South Florida
- Mississippi State
- Fresno State
