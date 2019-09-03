AP Top 25 poll: Auburn vaults into top 10 of college football rankings after big win in Week 1

The top 10 of college football's latest AP Top 25 poll remains almost exactly as it was when the first iteration was released two weeks ago. Following Week 1 action over the weekend, Clemson and Alabama rolled to easy wins to stay firmly at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively. Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State also stayed steady at Nos. 3-5 after kicking their respective seasons off with wins.

The only change was Florida moving out of the top 10 after its close win over Miami with Auburn taking its place following a comeback win over Oregon. Clemson earned 58 first-place votes by voters. Alabama was the only other program to earn first-place votes, pulling in the remaining six.

The Ducks took the biggest hit, dropping from No. 11 to No. 16 after losing in Dallas.

Here's the AP Top 25 poll after Week 1 in its entirety:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. LSU

7. Michigan

8. Notre Dame

9. Texas

10. Auburn

11. Florida

12. Texas A&M

13. Utah

14. Washington

15. Penn State

16. Oregon

17. Wisconsin

18. UCF

19. Michigan State

20. Iowa

21. Syracuse

22. Washington State

23. Stanford

24. Boise State

25. Nebraska

26. Iowa State

Others receiving votes: Virginia 73, TCU 61, Mississippi State 50, Cincinnati 48, Army 31, Miami (FL) 10, Oklahoma State 8, Memphis 6, Arizona State 4, Appalachian State 4, Minnesota 2, USC 1, Boston College 1, North Carolina 1