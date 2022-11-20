Clemson rose two spots, jumping Alabama, for No. 7 in the new AP Top 25 poll released Sunday as the Tigers quietly lurk in the background of the race for College Football Playoff bids. Though the Tigers do not have a true marquee win on their resume, they are now 10-1 with games against quality foes South Carolina and North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game remaining before the four-team CFP field is announced on Dec. 4.

The Tigers crushed Miami 40-10 on Saturday behind a dominant effort from their defense and benefitted from Tennessee's surprising 63-38 loss at South Carolina. The Volunteers dropped from No. 5 to No. 9 because of the defeat. Tennessee's loss also allowed USC to jump two spots to No. 5 after the Trojans beat crosstown rival UCLA 48-45.Among the other big winners in Sunday's new AP poll were Oregon, which rose two spots to No. 10 after beating Utah and Notre Dame, which vaulted up five spots to No. 13 following a 44-0 win over Boston College.

No. 15 Kansas State and No. 16 Florida State rose four spots each after wins Saturday.

North Carolina dropped five spots to No. 18 following a surprising loss to Georgia Tech and Ole Miss dropped six spots to No. 20 after losing at Arkansas.

Here's a look at the entire top 25 college football rankings as voted on by the AP panel. First-place votes are in parenthesis.

AP Top 25

Others receiving votes: UTSA 85, South Carolina 44, Troy 34, Boise State 16, Illinois 12, Iowa 5, Louisville 5, South Alabama 3, Mississippi State 3, Oklahoma State 2, Arkansas 2, Purdue 2, Fresno State 1