The preseason AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, and it has taken on a different look in what will be one of the strangest college football seasons in recent memory. Even though the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West and MAC have chosen to postpone their fall seasons, the Associated Press decided to let voters include teams from those conferences in their initial polls. With that in mind, there wasn't much of a surprise at the top.

Clemson, led by Heisman Trophy candidate Trevor Lawrence, chimed in as the preseason No. 1 team in America for the second straight season. The Tigers are followed by the first team from the Big Ten to be included -- the Ohio State Buckeyes. Even though they won't play this fall, Justin Fields and Co. were widely regarded as one of the top teams in the country prior to the shutdown.

Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma round out the top five, with defending national champion LSU coming in at No. 6.

Cincinnati is the highest-ranked Group of Five team at No. 20, with No. 21 UCF being the only other Group of Five team included in the poll.

Here's the Preseason AP Top 25 poll in its entirety.

1. Clemson (38)

2. Ohio State (21)

3. Alabama (2)

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma

6. LSU (1)

7. Penn State

8. Florida

9. Oregon

10. Notre Dame

11. Auburn

12. Wisconsin

13. Texas A&M

14. Texas

15. Oklahoma State

16. Michigan

17. USC

18. North Carolina

19. Minnesota

20. Cincinnati

21. UCF

22. Utah

23. Iowa State

24. Iowa

25. Tennessee

Others receiving votes: Memphis 86, Virginia Tech 85, Boise State 68, Arizona State 66, Miami (FL) 42, Louisville 32, Appalachian State 26, Washington 21, Kentucky 20, Indiana 19, Baylor 15, California 11, TCU 9, Virginia 7, Navy 6, Florida State 6, SMU 3, Mississippi State 3, Air Force 3, Northwestern 1, UAB 1