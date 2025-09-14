Dabo Swinney's 1-2 Clemson Tigers fell out of the top 25 after Georgia Tech kicker Aidan Birr knocked through a 55-yard field goal as time expired to down the Tigers, 24-21. South Carolina also exited the AP poll after Vanderbilt blew them out, 31-7, following LaNorris Sellers' injury.

Some of the other biggest movers are Texas A&M, up six spots to No. 10 overall after upsetting Notre Dame, 41-40. The Irish, on the other hand, dropped 16 spots down to No. 24. The top three in the AP poll remain unchanged from last week but, Miami moved up one spot to No. 4 after the Hurricanes' convincing 49-12 victory over surging South Florida.

The game of the week was easily Georgia at Tennessee, as the Bulldogs rallied from down 14 to hand the Volunteers a 44-41 loss in overtime. It marked Kirby Smart's fourth 14-point comeback, and third vs. an AP top 15 team. They moved up one spot from No. 6 to No. 5.

Below is the full AP Top 25 poll for Week 4. First-place votes are in parentheses.

Week 4 AP Top 25 poll

Others receiving votes: BYU 94, South Florida 83, South Carolina 82, Mississippi St. 69, TCU 67, Arizona St. 57, Tulane 33, Louisville 25, Nebraska 9, Baylor 6, Clemson 6, SMU 4, NC State 4, UNLV 2, Navy 1.