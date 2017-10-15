AP Top 25 poll: Clemson, Washington, Auburn all fall after upset losses
The new college football rankings have Alabama, Penn State and Georgia in the top three
Four of the top 10 teams in the Associated Press Top 25 poll lost this week, giving us one of the biggest changes week-to-week in the college football rankings since the start of the season. Defending conference champions Clemson Tigers and Washington Huskies are no longer in the top five after losing to conference opponents on the road, but the spots that have opened up for teams below them are far from permanent with pivotal games between top teams coming in the next few weeks.
Penn State Nittany Lions , now at No. 2, will will play against No. 19 Michigan Wolverines , No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 18 Michigan State Spartans in the next three weeks. No. 8 Miami has dates with No. 14 Virginia Tech Hokies and No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the next month. Sometimes the rankings get changed from unexpected upsets, but the battles between these top teams are going to have even more of an impact on the college football landscape.
Alabama Crimson Tide is now the unanimous No. 1 team in the land after Clemson's loss and Georgia Bulldogs has moved into the top three followed by TCU Horned Frogs at No. 4. Clemson remained in the top 10, falling to No. 7, while Auburn Tigers was one of the biggest movers in this week's rankings with an 11-spot drop to No. 21.
Here's how the new AP poll looks after a weekend of wild wins:
1. Alabama (61 first-place votes)
2. Penn State
3. Georgia
4. TCU
5. Wisconsin Badgers
6. Ohio State
7. Clemson
8. Miami
9. Oklahoma Sooners
10. Oklahoma State Cowboys
11. Southern California Trojans
12. Washington
13. Notre Dame
14. Virginia Tech
15. Washington State Cougars
16. USF
16. NC State Wolfpack
18. Michigan State
19. Michigan
20. UCF Knights
21. Auburn
22. Stanford Cardinal
23. West Virginia Mountaineers
24. LSU Tigers
25. Memphis Tigers
Others receiving votes: San Diego State 56, Texas A&M 46, Iowa State 16, Virginia 10, Kentucky 8, Utah 4, Mississippi State 3, South Carolina 2, Iowa 2, Navy 2, Texas Tech 2, Georgia Tech 1, Marshall 1, Florida State 1
