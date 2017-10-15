AP Top 25 poll: Clemson, Washington, Auburn all fall after upset losses

Four of the top 10 teams in the Associated Press Top 25 poll lost this week, giving us one of the biggest changes week-to-week in the college football rankings since the start of the season. Defending conference champions Clemson Tigers and Washington Huskies are no longer in the top five after losing to conference opponents on the road, but the spots that have opened up for teams below them are far from permanent with pivotal games between top teams coming in the next few weeks.

Penn State Nittany Lions , now at No. 2, will will play against No. 19 Michigan Wolverines , No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 18 Michigan State Spartans in the next three weeks. No. 8 Miami has dates with No. 14 Virginia Tech Hokies and No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the next month. Sometimes the rankings get changed from unexpected upsets, but the battles between these top teams are going to have even more of an impact on the college football landscape.

Alabama Crimson Tide is now the unanimous No. 1 team in the land after Clemson's loss and Georgia Bulldogs has moved into the top three followed by TCU Horned Frogs at No. 4. Clemson remained in the top 10, falling to No. 7, while Auburn Tigers was one of the biggest movers in this week's rankings with an 11-spot drop to No. 21.

Here's how the new AP poll looks after a weekend of wild wins:

1. Alabama (61 first-place votes)

2. Penn State

3. Georgia

4. TCU

5. Wisconsin Badgers

6. Ohio State

7. Clemson

8. Miami

9. Oklahoma Sooners

10. Oklahoma State Cowboys

11. Southern California Trojans

12. Washington

13. Notre Dame

14. Virginia Tech

15. Washington State Cougars

16. USF

16. NC State Wolfpack

18. Michigan State

19. Michigan

20. UCF Knights

21. Auburn

22. Stanford Cardinal

23. West Virginia Mountaineers

24. LSU Tigers

25. Memphis Tigers



Others receiving votes: San Diego State 56, Texas A&M 46, Iowa State 16, Virginia 10, Kentucky 8, Utah 4, Mississippi State 3, South Carolina 2, Iowa 2, Navy 2, Texas Tech 2, Georgia Tech 1, Marshall 1, Florida State 1