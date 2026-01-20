Indiana tops AP Top 25 rankings as Miami, Ole Miss finish right behind CFP champion Hoosiers
Indiana earned the No. 1 spot after beating Miami for the College Football Playoff title
Indiana completed the first 16-0 season in college football history after defeating Miami 27-21 in the CFP National Championship. With the win, the Hoosiers rightfully ended as the No. 1 team in the final AP Top 25 poll for the first time in program history. Indiana defeated Alabama, Oregon and Miami en route to the title.
Miami finished No. 2 in the final poll after making a magical run to the title game. The Hurricanes defeated Texas A&M, Ohio State and Ole Miss to put the program in position to play for their first national title since 2001. This marks Miami's highest ranking in the final poll since finishing No. 2 in 2002.
Oregon, the team that was the No. 1 seed during the inaugural 12-team CFP last season, finished No. 4 in the final poll. The Ducks advanced to the CFP semifinals after a statement win over Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl. Oregon finished in the top 10 of the final poll for the fourth time since 2019.
AP Top 25 poll
1. Indiana (66)
2. Miami
3. Ole Miss
4. Oregon
5. Ohio State
6. Georgia
7. Texas Tech
8. Texas A&M
9. Alabama
10. Notre Dame
11. BYU
12. Texas
13. Oklahoma
14. Utah
15. Vanderbilt
16. Virginia
17. Iowa
18. Tulane
19. James Madison
20. USC
21. Michigan
22. Houston
23. Navy
24. North Texas
25. TCU
Others receiving votes: Illinois 123, Washington 76, SMU 69, Duke 58, Arizona 54, Georgia Tech 44, Tennessee 10, Missouri 8, Louisville 7, Louisville 3, Western Michigan 2, Wake Forest 2, Hawaii 1, Boise State 1.