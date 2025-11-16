The SEC took center stage in Week 12 with a pair of battles between College Football Playoff contenders, and the results of those ranked showdowns redefined the AP Top 25 poll for Week 13. Oklahoma and Georgia climbed closer to the top of the national pecking order with victories that kept them squarely in postseason contention.

There were no changes at the very top of the rankings for Week 13 as Ohio State, Indiana and Texas A&M took care of business, but it took the largest comeback in school history for the Aggies to retain their spot at No. 3. The rest of the top 10, however, looks quite a bit different on the heels of the SEC's marquee matchups.

Oklahoma's 23-21 win over Alabama precipitated the most notable shakeup in the rankings. The Crimson Tide slipped to No. 10 with its second loss of the season, opening the door for the Sooners to jump back into the top 10 for the first time since Week 6. Their head-to-head win over Alabama gives them the nod in the rankings at No. 8, but because of the results across the SEC, Brent Venables' squad no longer has a path to a conference title.

By way of its convincing 35-10 win over Texas, Georgia took the No. 4 spot that Alabama vacated. It is the Bulldogs' highest ranking since Week 2. The Longhorns, on the other hand, have their CFP aspirations suddenly on life support.

The Group of Six picture is also in flux after Navy's upset of South Florida. While the Midshipmen just missed a spot in the rankings, both North Texas and Tulane jumped into the top 25 while James Madison received a three-spot boost to No. 21.

Week 13 AP Top 25 rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

Others receiving votes: Navy 61, Illinois 31, SMU 28, Arizona State 19, Louisville 17, Iowa 14, Pittsburgh 12, San Diego State 12, Arizona 9, UNLV 9, Washington 8, South Florida 6, East Carolina 4, UConn 1