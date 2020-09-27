The Associated Press Top 25 has a new look following Week 4 of the season. With the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West and MAC set to play football next month, the AP poll has added those teams back into its weekly rankings.

Most noticeably, Ohio State is back in the poll at No. 6. The Buckeyes will play their first game on Oct. 24 against Nebraska, and are a favorite to make the College Football Playoff yet again. Other new additions include No. 10 Penn State, No. 14 Oregon, No. 19 Wisconsin and No. 23 Michigan.

Other big movers from the weekend include No. 3 Florida, which rose two spots after beating Ole Miss in its first game of the season. This marks the Gators' highest ranking in the AP Top 25 since Oct. 21, 2012.

The two teams that fell the hardest were LSU and Oklahoma, at 14 and 15 spots, respectively, following their Week 4 losses. Mississippi State, which beat LSU 44-34, is up to No. 16.

Here's how the entire AP Top 25 looks after Week 4:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Florida

4. Georgia

5. Notre Dame

6. Ohio State

7. Auburn

8. Miami (FL)

9. Texas

10. Penn State

11. UCF

12. North Carolina

13. Texas A&M

14. Oregon

15. Cincinnati

16. Mississippi State

17. Oklahoma State

18. Oklahoma

19. Wisconsin

20. LSU

21. Tennessee

22. BYU

23. Michigan

24. Pitt

25. Memphis

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 195, Louisiana-Lafayette 126, * Minnesota 110, * USC 104, Kansas State 60, SMU 37, Marshall 31, Baylor 22, * Iowa 16, * Utah 14, Virginia 12, Arkansas State 11, UAB 5, Washington 4, Kentucky 4, Louisville 4, Army 3