Florida shot into the top 10 of the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2021, slotting in at the No. 8 spot after stunning No. 9 Ole Miss in The Swamp. The Gators went from unranked to the top 10 after the 4-0 start under first-year coach Jon Sumrall. 

Outside of the Gators, the top three of the poll was unmoved, with No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Notre Dame leading the way. Miami jumped two spots to No. 4 behind star quarterback Darian Mensah's monster effort. Ohio State sits at No. 5, while Indiana dropped to No. 6 after a close call against Northwestern. 

No. 22 Boise State became the first Group of Six team to crash the rankings after crushing Western Michigan 32-6 on Saturday, picking up a second win over a Group of Six playoff hopeful. No. 16 Mississippi, No. 23 UCLA and No. 24 Kentucky also slid into the poll for the first time after long absences. 

Week 5 AP Top 25 poll

RankTeamRecordPoints
1Texas4-01,737 (62)
2Georgia4-01,646 (6)
3Notre Dame4-01,581
4Miami (FL)4-01,501 (1)
5Ohio State3-11,465
6Indiana4-01,408 (1)
7Alabama4-01,305
8Florida4-01,272
9Ole Miss3-11,089
10BYU3-01,078
11LSU3-11,073
12Texas Tech4-01,053
13Utah4-0903
14Iowa4-0856
15Oregon3-1725
16Mississippi State4-0715
17Tennessee3-1663
18USC4-1410
19Oklahoma State3-1345
20Houston3-1278
21SMU3-1246
22Boise State3-1221
23UCLA4-0218
24Kentucky3-1150
25Missouri3-1118

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 102, Duke 101, Penn State 98, Wake Forest 88, Virginia Tech 86, Michigan 54, Pittsburgh 52, Nebraska 36, Louisville 25, Cincinnati 20, James Madison 10, Arizona 8, Minnesota 7, North Dakota State 6, Northwestern 1

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