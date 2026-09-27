Florida shot into the top 10 of the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2021, slotting in at the No. 8 spot after stunning No. 9 Ole Miss in The Swamp. The Gators went from unranked to the top 10 after the 4-0 start under first-year coach Jon Sumrall.

Outside of the Gators, the top three of the poll was unmoved, with No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Notre Dame leading the way. Miami jumped two spots to No. 4 behind star quarterback Darian Mensah's monster effort. Ohio State sits at No. 5, while Indiana dropped to No. 6 after a close call against Northwestern.

No. 22 Boise State became the first Group of Six team to crash the rankings after crushing Western Michigan 32-6 on Saturday, picking up a second win over a Group of Six playoff hopeful. No. 16 Mississippi, No. 23 UCLA and No. 24 Kentucky also slid into the poll for the first time after long absences.

Week 5 AP Top 25 poll

Rank Team Record Points 1 Texas 4-0 1,737 (62) 2 Georgia 4-0 1,646 (6) 3 Notre Dame 4-0 1,581 4 Miami (FL) 4-0 1,501 (1) 5 Ohio State 3-1 1,465 6 Indiana 4-0 1,408 (1) 7 Alabama 4-0 1,305 8 Florida 4-0 1,272 9 Ole Miss 3-1 1,089 10 BYU 3-0 1,078 11 LSU 3-1 1,073 12 Texas Tech 4-0 1,053 13 Utah 4-0 903 14 Iowa 4-0 856 15 Oregon 3-1 725 16 Mississippi State 4-0 715 17 Tennessee 3-1 663 18 USC 4-1 410 19 Oklahoma State 3-1 345 20 Houston 3-1 278 21 SMU 3-1 246 22 Boise State 3-1 221 23 UCLA 4-0 218 24 Kentucky 3-1 150 25 Missouri 3-1 118

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 102, Duke 101, Penn State 98, Wake Forest 88, Virginia Tech 86, Michigan 54, Pittsburgh 52, Nebraska 36, Louisville 25, Cincinnati 20, James Madison 10, Arizona 8, Minnesota 7, North Dakota State 6, Northwestern 1