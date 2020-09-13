For the first time in roughly 77 years, Louisiana is ranked in the Associated Press Top 25. The Ragin' Cajuns find themselves ranked No. 19 in the latest media poll following Saturday's surprising 31-14 win over Iowa State. The jump marks the first time the program has made the poll since being ranked 15th on Nov. 1, 1943. In what was the record for the team with the longest AP Top 25 drought, the Ragin' Cajuns missed 1,109 consecutive polls, per Patrick Stevens of the Washington Post.

Elsewhere, Florida jumped three spots from No. 8 to No. 5, passing No. 6 LSU in the process. It's the Gators' highest ranking since 2012. Though neither team will play their first game until Sept. 26, LSU has been hit hard by not only by offseason attrition, but opt outs from some of its best players. Additionally, Florida closed the gap on Georgia, whose presumed starting quarterback Jamie Newman announced he, too, was opting out of the season. The Gators open their season at Ole Miss.

Just like the Coaches Poll, Big Ten and Pac-12 schools were removed from this poll and voters are ranking the teams moving forward with fall football. Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma and Georgia round out the top five. Iowa State, previously No. 23, fell out of the rankings after the loss to Louisiana. Memphis, Miami, Louisiana, Virginia Tech, BYU, Army, Kentucky, Appalachian State and Pitt all joined the rankings this week.

Want more college football in your life? Listen below and subscribe to the Cover 3 College Football podcast for top-notch insight and analysis beyond the gridiron.

AP Top 25

Rank Team Points Previous Record 1 Clemson (60) 1,524 1 1-0 2 Alabama 1,456 3 0-0 3 Oklahoma 1,361 4 1-0 4 Georgia 1,324 3 0-0 5 Florida 1,237 8 0-0 6 LSU (1) 1,236 6 0-0 7 Notre Dame 1,155 10 1-0 8 Auburn 1,055 11 0-0 9 Texas 1,033 14 1-0 10 Texas A&M 983 13 0-0 11 Oklahoma State 927 15 0-0 12 North Carolina 892 18 1-0 13 Cincinnati 647 20 0-0 14 UCF 632 21 0-0 15 Tennessee 528 24 0-0 16 Memphis 495 NR 1-0 17 Miami 463 NR 1-0 18 Louisville 387 NR 1-0 19 Louisiana 377 NR 1-0 20 Virginia Tech 368 NR 0-0 21 BYU 357 NR 1-0 22 Army 243 NR 2-0 23 Kentucky 238 NR 0-0 24 Appalachian State 237 NR 1-0 25 Pittsburgh 157 NR 1-0

Other receiving votes: Baylor 146, West Virginia 81, Georgia Tech 69, TCU 49, Virginia 39, Arkansas State 33, SMU 32, Iowa State 14, Mississippi State 14, Boise State 6, South Florida 6, Ole Miss 5, Texas Tech 5, UAB 4, Missouri 3, Air Force 2, Florida State 2, Marshall 2, Houston 1