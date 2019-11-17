AP Top 25 poll: Georgia jumps Alabama, Florida reenters top 10 of college football rankings

The top of the new college football rankings are mostly the same, but there's still some shakeup in the top 10 and throughout the entire AP Top 25 as released on Sunday. The top three teams stayed in order with LSU at No. 1, Ohio State at No. 2 and Clemson at No. 3, but Georgia's win at Auburn resulted in a move from No. 5 to No. 4, ahead of Bama, which may have also seen its stock impacted by the loss of Tua Tagovailoa.

Two more previously undefeated teams took their first loss of the season in Week 12, and the AP voters responded by dropping Minnesota from No. 7 to No. 11 and Baylor from No. 12 to No. 13. With Minnesota moving soqn, a spot opened up for Florida to reenter at No. 10 after being ranked at No. 11 heading into Saturday's win at Missouri.

Further down the rankings, we see Michigan jump two spots to No. 12 after a blowout win of rival Michigan State, and Iowa move up four spots to No. 19 after taking down the Golden Gophers in Kinnick Stadium.

Check out the full AP Top 25 after Week 12 below:

Dropped out: No. 21 Navy, No. 22 Texas, No. 24 Indiana

Others receiving votes: Indiana 47, Iowa State 31, Virginia 23, Navy 13, Air Force 12, Pittsburgh 9, San Diego State 7, USC 6, Washington 6, Texas 4, Illinois 1