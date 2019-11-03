AP Top 25 poll: Georgia moves up in new college football rankings after big win over Florida
The Bulldogs are the top-ranked one-loss team in the country after beating Florida
The top three teams from the AP poll were all off this week, the first time that's occurred in more than two decades, so the most notable changes in the new college football rankings came from the team that's hoping to re-establish itself as a College Football Playoff contender.
Georgia jumped from No. 8 to No. 6 in the new AP Top 25 after beating Florida in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday. The Bulldogs are now the top-ranked one-loss team in the country, as they look to carry momentum from the strong performance on toward not only winning the SEC East outright but claiming a second SEC Championship in three years. The Gators fell to No. 10 after the loss, ranked just behind No. 9 Oklahoma but ahead of undefeated No. 11 Baylor.
LSU remains No. 1 and Alabama is No. 2 ahead of their showdown on Saturday, the first time No. 1 will play No. 2 in the regular season since 2011.
Other movement in the new AP poll included Memphis moving up five spots to No. 19 after beating previously undefeated SMU, who fell eight spots to No. 23 after the loss. Navy, now at 7-1 and right in the thick of that AAC West race along with both Memphis and SMU, also made its first appearance of the season in the AP Top 25, checking in at No. 25.
Check out the full AP Top 25 below:
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|LSU (17)
|8-0
|1,479
|1
|2
|Alabama (21)
|8-0
|1,472
|2
|3
|Ohio State (17)
|8-0
|1,467
|3
|4
|Clemson (7)
|9-0
|1,406
|4
|5
|Penn State
|8-0
|1,306
|5
|6
|Georgia
|7-1
|1,196
|8
|7
|Oregon
|8-1
|1,180
|7
|8
|Utah
|8-1
|1,090
|9
|9
|Oklahoma
|7-1
|1,045
|10
|10
|Florida
|7-2
|938
|6
|11
|Baylor
|8-0
|909
|12
|12
|Auburn
|7-2
|901
|11
|13
|Minnesota
|8-0
|831
|13
|14
|Michigan
|7-2
|780
|14
|15
|Notre Dame
|6-2
|571
|16
|16
|Wisconsin
|6-2
|558
|18
|17
|Cincinnati
|7-1
|527
|17
|18
|Iowa
|6-2
|491
|19
|19
|Memphis
|8-1
|448
|24
|20
|Kansas State
|6-2
|364
|22
|21
|Boise State
|7-1
|310
|21
|22
|Wake Forest
|7-1
|296
|23
|23
|SMU
|8-1
|250
|15
|24
|San Diego State
|7-1
|87
|25
|25
|Navy
|7-1
|83
|NR
Dropped out: No. 20 Appalachian State
Others receiving votes: UCF 52, Texas 37, Indiana 27, Texas A&M 19, Oklahoma State 11, Louisiana Tech 7, Appalachian State 5, Washington 2, Pittsburgh 2, Iowa State 1, Virginia 1
-
