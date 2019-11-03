AP Top 25 poll: Georgia moves up in new college football rankings after big win over Florida

The Bulldogs are the top-ranked one-loss team in the country after beating Florida

The top three teams from the AP poll were all off this week, the first time that's occurred in more than two decades, so the most notable changes in the new college football rankings came from the team that's hoping to re-establish itself as a College Football Playoff contender. 

Georgia jumped from No. 8 to No. 6 in the new AP Top 25 after beating Florida in Jacksonville, Florida,  on Saturday. The Bulldogs are now the top-ranked one-loss team in the country, as they look to carry momentum from the strong performance on toward not only winning the SEC East outright but claiming a second SEC Championship in three years. The Gators fell to No. 10 after the loss, ranked just behind No. 9 Oklahoma but ahead of undefeated No. 11 Baylor

LSU remains No. 1 and Alabama is No. 2 ahead of their showdown on Saturday, the first time No. 1 will play No. 2 in the regular season since 2011.

Other movement in the new AP poll included Memphis moving up five spots to No. 19 after beating previously undefeated SMU, who fell eight spots to No. 23 after the loss. Navy, now at 7-1 and right in the thick of that AAC West race along with both Memphis and SMU, also made its first appearance of the season in the AP Top 25, checking in at No. 25. 

Check out the full AP Top 25 below:  

RankTeamRecordPointsPrevious
1LSU (17)8-01,4791
2Alabama (21)8-01,4722
3Ohio State (17)8-01,4673
4Clemson (7)9-01,4064
5Penn State8-01,3065
6Georgia7-11,1968
7Oregon8-11,1807
8Utah8-11,0909
9Oklahoma7-11,04510
10Florida7-29386
11Baylor8-090912
12Auburn7-290111
13Minnesota8-083113
14Michigan7-278014
15Notre Dame6-257116
16Wisconsin6-255818
17Cincinnati7-152717
18Iowa6-249119
19Memphis8-144824
20Kansas State6-236422
21Boise State7-131021
22Wake Forest7-129623
23SMU8-125015
24San Diego State7-18725
25Navy7-183NR

Dropped out: No. 20 Appalachian State 

Others receiving votes: UCF 52, Texas 37, Indiana 27, Texas A&M 19, Oklahoma State 11, Louisiana Tech 7, Appalachian State 5, Washington 2, Pittsburgh 2, Iowa State 1, Virginia 1

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.

Play Now
Our Latest Stories