After a Week 5 that saw eight ranked teams fall, changes were bound to come to the newest update of the college football rankings. What we didn't expect was the extent of the changes as the AP Top 25 poll released on Sunday featured five teams dropping out from the rankings and a shift in the top five.

Georgia overtook Florida for the No. 3 spot, behind No. 1 Clemson and No. 2 Alabama, with the Gators falling back to No. 4 by the slim margin of just 40 voting points (1,380 to 1,340). No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 6 Ohio State and No. 7 Miami held their order as Auburn took a fall from No. 7 to No. 13 after its loss to the Bulldogs, and North Carolina made its arrival into the top-10 with a four-spot jump to No. 8.

Oklahoma had one of the most notable falls in the poll this week, dropping from No. 18 to outside the top 25 after losing at Iowa State on Saturday night. It's the first time the Sooners are unranked in the AP Top 25 poll since 2014 and the first 0-2 start in Big 12 play since 1998. There should be an opportunity for Oklahoma to work its way back into the rankings, but even next week's much-anticipated rivalry game against Texas has lost some of its juice after the Longhorns fell to No. 22 following a home loss to TCU.

Speaking of the Big 12, Oklahoma State was one of the biggest risers in this week's poll, jumping from No. 17 to No. 10 as it remains as the only undefeated team in the conference.

Check out the full AP Top 25 poll below:

Dropped from the rankings: No. 11 UCF, No. 16 Mississippi State, No. 18 Oklahoma, No. 24 Pitt, No. 25 Memphis

Others receiving votes: Kansas State 142, USC 115, Mississippi State 112, UCF 112, TCU 97, Marshall 49, Tulsa 46, Utah 30, Iowa 26, Coastal Carolina 25, Oklahoma 20, North Carolina State 18, Ole Miss 18, UAB 15, Army 14, West Virginia 13, Memphis 12, Arkansas 11, Pittsburgh 7, Virginia 5, Arizona State 5, Washington 4, Air Force 4, Indiana 1